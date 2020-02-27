Bill for permanent daylight saving time clears House
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Utah House of Representatives and will go the governor for his signature.
The House passed the legislation Wednesday with only one dissenting vote, The Deseret News reports.
Despite the passage of the bill supporting a permanent change from standard time to daylight saving time, the measure requires further action before implementation.
If Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signs the legislation, Congress and at least four Western states would need to take action in order for the bill to take effect.
“We don’t want to move if we are the only state doing this,” said Republican Rep. Ray Ward, the bill’s sponsor in the House.
There is national momentum behind the move, with 35 states having considered similar bills within the past two years and seven passing, Ward said.
“We are not trying to go around the federal law,” Ward said. ”The bill is a vehicle to make that federal change more likely.”
Daylight saving time will begin this year at 2 a.m. March 8, a change that will add an extra hour of evening daylight to the longest days of the year.
Clocks return to standard time Nov. 1.
Bernie Sanders
to speak Monday in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in Utah next week.
The Vermont senator will at the Utah State Fairpark at noon in Salt Lake City on Monday, the day before Utah becomes one of several states to vote in the series of primaries known as Super Tuesday.
Sanders won Utah’s Democratic caucus in 2016 in a landslide, and polls have indicated he’s a strong front-runner this year as well.
The campaign has also recently announced an expansion of its Utah operation new staff hires and a state headquarters in Salt Lake City.
Co-chairs for the Sanders campaign in Utah include Democratic Utah Rep. Angela Romero and Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott.
Bill seeks to limit local control over gun policies
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah could be given more control over gun-control policies under a bill limiting legislative power at the county and city levels, and that also would undo recently passed regulations.
Currently, anyone who attempts to buy a firearm at a private gun show in the state must undergo a federal background check, but that could change under the bill.
The intent is to prevent local governments from enacting a patchwork of firearms regulations that might confuse and potentially endanger gun owners, said Republican state Rep. Cory Maloy, the bill’s sponsor.
“What we’re trying to do is just make sure that there are no laws or ordinances that are passed that start infringing on the Second Amendment among the people of Utah,” Maloy told members of the House committee.
A state House committee voted 7-3 to advanced the bill Wednesday. It now heads to the full House for debate, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Gun rights advocates support the bill arguing against additional firearms restrictions, while opponents have argued the bill could empower people to sue local governments that violate the state preemption.
“We are concerned with the consequences this bill could have on other smart safety protocols we have implemented over the years with our gun shows that we believe make every one of these shows much safer,” said Kimberly Barnett, associate deputy mayor of Salt Lake County.