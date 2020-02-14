Buttigieg picks up endorsements from SLC Dems
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has a pair of new endorsements in Utah.
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and her father, former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, announced their presidential pick on Friday. Buttigieg is slated to hold a town hall in Salt Lake on Monday.
Jenny Wilson said in a statement that Buttigieg would be a unifying leader who could both energize the party’s base and attract moderates.
Ted Wilson complimented the full Democratic presidential field, but said Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the best qualified to run the country.
Another prominent Democrat, U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, made a different choice, announcing last month that he is endorsing former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.
The announcements come as Utah prepares for an earlier, more closely watched primary date on March 3, known as Super Tuesday because a number of significant, heavily populated states will vote.
Bernie Sanders decisively won the Utah Democratic caucus in 2016, and polls indicate he remains popular among left-leaning voters in the state.
Utah bill to end straight-ticket voting advances
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The option to vote for all candidates of a political party by checking a single box on a ballot could be eliminated under a proposed bill that has gained momentum in Utah.
Some lawmakers believe ending straight-ticket ballots could encourage thoughtful voting and consideration of each race individually, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Patrice Arent was advanced by Utah House representatives Thursday. The bill will next head to the Senate for consideration.
“Our county clerks have said this particular issue has caused more confusion — they get more calls about this — than any other issue,” Arent said.
Some voters have checked the box corresponding with their party affiliation and others think they are registering for a particular party by marking the box, she said.
Republican state Rep. Norm Thurston argued the straight-ticket option is not the source of voter confusion.
“I like the idea of preserving that option for those who want to use it,” Thurston said. “No one’s being forced to use it. I don’t think it skews the election results.”
Suspected fugitive, police dog killed in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A suspected parole fugitive was shot and killed by law enforcement officers trying to arrest him on Friday and a police dog was also killed during the operation, authorities said.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike team used surveillance to locate the man, whose name has not been released, in a downtown apartment, according to Brandon Holt, chief deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service in Utah, KSL-TV reported.
Team members tried to arrest him when he came out of an apartment but he fled, he said. The team members, who were from multiple agencies, chased him and shot him after he showed a weapon, Holt said. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The dog killed was named Hondo and worked with Herriman City police.
“Our thoughts are with Herriman PD and particularly with the K9 handler and his family who lost their beloved partner and friend,” the Unified Police Department’s Taylorsville precinct said in a Facebook post.
House passes measure to block minors tanning
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawmakers in the Utah House have passed an updated bill to ban minors from using tanning beds even with parental consent.
An earlier version of the bill that would have prohibited minors from using tanning beds even with a doctor’s note was defeated earlier in the current legislative session, The Deseret News reports.
The new version of the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Daw struck the provision regarding doctor permission.
The House passed the updated bill Thursday and advanced the legislation to the Senate.
Several Republican legislators who originally voted against Daw’s bill spoke in support of the revised measure.
The lawmakers changed their minds about whether the issue was a debate about government control and parental rights and agreed protecting children from skin cancer was more important, they said.
Other House members said the bill would overtake parental responsibility and be difficult or impossible to reinforce.
“If we pass this bill, are we going to send around some sun patrol,” Republican Rep. Tim Quinn said. “I doubt that.”
House passes bill to expand kindergarten
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A bill that would expand opportunities for enhanced kindergarten early intervention programs passed the Utah House of Representatives.
The latest version of the bill passed Wednesday would provide additional resources to expand the reach of the program, The Deseret News reported.
The bill is intended to help bring struggling students to grade-level proficiency and above as they enter first grade.
The program is optional to parents, school districts and charter schools. Participating districts and schools must apply for grant funding.
The $18.6 million cost of the bill reflects expansion and replacement of federal funds.
Data from schools that use the program show “significant improvement in children who start kindergarten and who have been assessed and who are behind their peers,” said Republican Rep. Lowry Snow, who sponsored the legislation.
Research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found students who read on grade level when they complete third grade are more likely to graduate and become economically successful, Snow said.
Those who reach that benchmark are less likely to require special education services, become involved in the criminal justice system as juveniles or adults and are 50% less likely to become a teen parent, Snow said.
About 40% of Utah students entering kindergarten need intervention, Snow said.
Republican Rep. Stephen Christiansen questioned providing a separate funding stream for optional enhanced kindergarten instead of placing the funding in the weighted pupil unit, the basic building block of education funding appropriated by state lawmakers.