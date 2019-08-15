Ezra Sosa of Provo said his parents “were freaking out” when they found out both he and his sister, Stephanie Sosa, made it to the Top 10 on “So You Think You Can Dance.”
“My parents only have three kids, so you could just imagine not just one of the kids making it, but two,” Ezra Sosa, 18, said in a recent phone interview with the Daily Herald. “It just meant the world to them that we both made it because it’s pride, it’s our family, and we get to represent our family even further in this competition, so they’re really happy about that.”
Three Utah County dancers, including the Sosa siblings and Eddie Hoyt of Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, performed with the Top 10 in the first live studio show on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 16 on Monday night.
Each contestant was paired with another dancer to perform a duet, aiming to impress the judges and win America’s vote to advance to the Top 8.
Stephanie Sosa, 19, who specializes in ballroom, was the first of the Utah County contestants to perform a duet on the episode in a hip-hop routine with Gino Cosculluela.
“Gino is an amazing dancer, very technical, so I’m really excited to dance with him,” Stephanie Sosa said on the show.
Luther Brown choreographed the piece to “Ice Me Out” by Kash Doll.
“This routine is about an ice princess and an ice prince,” Stephanie Sosa said. “In ballroom, it’s more like straight legs and being upright, but in this number, there’s a lot of hips and knee action. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m excited.”
Judge Dominic Sandoval said he thought Stephanie Sosa was “absolutely amazing” in the routine.
“I thought you sat in that pocket and you showed the sauce that Luther’s known for,” Sandoval said.
“You both look amazing,” judge Mary Murphy added. “Gino, I thought you were hard hitting when you needed to be, I thought you were fluffy when you needed to be, and Stephanie, off the charts.”
Stephanie Sosa reflected on the past year in her introduction earlier in the episode.
“This year has been the toughest year of my life,” she said. “My mom had a stroke. That was really difficult, and I’ve taken a lot of time to reflect on what’s most important to me and that’s definitely family. I really value the time I spend with them, and knowing that there was an upside to everything that happened this past year, this has been a dream come true.”
“To be here with my brother, it’s been the most amazing ride, and I’ve grown a lot,” she added.
The brother-and-sister duo auditioned for the TV series together, but they were forced to compete against each other moving forward to the “So You Think You Can Dance” Academy.
“I honestly didn’t feel like I was competing against her because we’re so supportive of each other,” Ezra Sosa told the Daily Herald of his sister. “We grew up competing against each other, so we know no matter what to always be there and support each other.”
Stephanie Sosa, who was cut from the competition right before the Top 10 last season, told the Daily Herald making it to the Top 10 this year was one of the best moments of her life.
“I have been training ever since I started dancing for this moment,” Stephanie Sosa said. “It was my dream to be on the show. It was just reassurance that all my hard work paid off and that you can do anything you put your mind to. That you can keep pushing and going after you get knocked down, because eventually you will get where you want to be.”
Ballroom dancer Ezra Sosa performed his duet with Madison Jordan.
“When I saw Ezra come around that corner, I was so excited because he’s an awesome partner and he’s also an awesome human,” Jordan said.
Talia Favia choreographed the duo’s contemporary routine to “Lost” by Dermot Kennedy.
“I wanted to give them this concept of what it’s like to be a light in someone else’s life when maybe you don’t necessarily see it so much in yourself,” Favia said.
Jordan, who suffers from alopecia, said she could relate to the dance’s message.
“With everything that I’ve been through, it is sometimes hard for me to find that,” Jordan said. “I want America to see my softer side. I think I could make it happen, especially with Ezra by my side.”
Judge Nigel Lythgoe complimented the contestants on their performance.
“Ezra, you are one of the youngest contestants we’ve got on this show,” Lythgoe said. “You have matured into a brilliant partner. Believe me, you could’ve been totally overshadowed by your marvelous Madison tonight and you weren’t.”
“With every single step, it was just glorious. It was pure. It was honest,” Murphy added. “Ezra, you are an amazing partner. When she missed your back, you did the exact thing that a great partner would. You made it into a move about putting her leg back onto the floor again. I loved it. Thank you so much.”
Sandoval called the dance his “favorite routine of the night.”
“So many great moments,” Sandoval said. “And just that little hiccup, the imperfection of the foot missing, you turned it into something that was perfect, and I absolutely loved it. Thank you.”
“There is so much power in this couple,” judge Laurieann Gibson added. “This was a wonderful job.”
Ezra Sosa told the Daily Herald he didn’t think he was going to make it to the Top 10.
“I thought that Steph was going to make it and they could only take one Sosa sibling in the Top 10, so when they were announcing if I was making it or not, I said, ‘Thank you,’ and I was literally about to walk off the stage,” he said. “But the judges do a really good job at throwing curveballs at you, making you feel like you’re not making it, and all of a sudden, you make it, so then it becomes this really great feeling.”
The judges told Ezra Sosa at the Academy they watched his sister most of the time at the beginning of the competition, but he has now come into his own in their eyes.
“I had a feeling they’d say that just because they know Stephanie better because she tried out on the season before,” he said. “When they were telling me that, it definitely didn’t come as a shock because my sister is an incredible dancer. I just knew I had to work extra hard just to set myself apart from her, so they can see me as a serious competitor in the competition.”
“So You Think You Can Dance” has helped Ezra Sosa figure out who he is.
“I grew up really close to Steph, and this competition kind of forced me to be independent from her, which was really hard at first, but it really helped me find who I am and find my own voice and make me more confident not just as a dancer, but as a person,” he said.
Ezra Sosa said he is making sure he has an open heart and mind moving forward on “So You Think You Can Dance” because contestants who advance to the Top 10 can’t try out for the show again.
“I really take in everything that’s going on because I only got one shot at this, so I’ll have to make sure that when I’m here, I’m at my best and I work extremely hard in every single moment that I have because I’m never going to get this opportunity again,” he said.
“So You Think You Can Dance” is not the end for Ezra Sosa.
“I really hope that this opportunity opens even more opportunities for me, so that I can have a really successful dance career,” he said.
Hoyt, 19, a tap dancer who teaches and trains at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio, performed with Sophie Pittman in a jazz funk routine choreographed by Brian Friedman to Merk and Kremont’s “Sushi.”
“In this piece, Sophie is the hostess at a sushi house and Eddie comes in, he wants to have a dance with her and they have the night of their life,” Friedman said.
“This is going to be the first time anybody sees us actually dancing together, and after America sees us dance, everybody’s going to want sushi,” Hoyt added.
Gibson said she loved Pittman’s performance.
“Brian Friedman is such a creative visionary, and he is in the details, the speed, the execution, and I feel like Sophie, you nailed it,” Gibson said. “Eddie, unfortunately, I didn’t really feel like you were truthfully connected to the story, but well done.”
“I think this is a difficult routine for America to judge. It was based on personality,” Lythgoe added. “I think Sophie really nailed it. I felt a little uncomfortable, Eddie, with your performance tonight.”
Murphy and Sandoval gave similar feedback.
“I thought the entrance was super cute, I love the look of everything, but I have to agree,” Murphy said. “Eddie, you’ve come a long way, but I didn’t feel like this really was fitting you very well.”
“I thought the routine was great,” Sandoval added. “The only thing for me is that Eddie, I’m sorry, man, you just looked a little weak with each of the moments that Brian gave you, and I just feel like she was dancing a little bit more stern and strong than you. Overall, I think it was a great job. Eddie, you’ve just got to pick it up a little bit more.”
Hoyt said in his introduction “growing up in New Hampshire was simple.”
“I was homeschooled, so didn’t have a ton of friends, but then slowly grew into my very smiley, very talkative personality,” Hoyt said. “Now I live in Utah, and I’m the tap director at one of the most amazing studios in the country.”
The Top 10 performed three group numbers as well throughout the episode, opening with a routine choreographed by Mandy Moore to “This is Me” by Kesha from “The Greatest Showman.”
The women joined forces at the end of the night to perform a contemporary piece choreographed by Travis Wall to “Saint Honesty” by Sara Bareilles.
The men then took the stage dressed as firefighters to perform a hip-hop number Brown choreographed to “Drop” by Smokepurpp.
“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.