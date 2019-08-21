Formally known as Utah County Crisis Line, Life Line provides the community with a phone number to call if a person needs emotional support. It's a confidential listening line that connects the caller to a "safe" person to talk to.
And those "safe" people are volunteers! Life Line volunteers give three hours a week to answer calls. To qualify, interested citizens must first go through a four hour training session. It's safe to say that this service opportunity literally saves lives.
To find out more, go to http://www.crisislineuc.org/.