Monday Close-Up: Utah County Crisis Line 01
Buy Now

A volunteer with the Utah County Crisis Line poses for a portrait Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Daily Herald in Provo. Because all volunteers at the crisis line are anonymous, this volunteer's face is obscured to protect her identity. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Formally known as Utah County Crisis Line, Life Line provides the community with a phone number to call if a person needs emotional support. It's a confidential listening line that connects the caller to a "safe" person to talk to.

And those "safe" people are volunteers! Life Line volunteers give three hours a week to answer calls. To qualify, interested citizens must first go through a four hour training session. It's safe to say that this service opportunity literally saves lives.

To find out more, go to http://www.crisislineuc.org/.