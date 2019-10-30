Navajo Nation President: Vote no on county proposition
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is calling on voters in a southeastern Utah county to reject a ballot proposition that could lead to expanding a three-member county commission that Native Americans took the majority of last year.
Nez said Tuesday in a statement that the proposition is the latest attempt to undermine the voice of Navajo voters in San Juan County. The county overlaps with the Navajo Nation.
If approved Tuesday, the measure would launch a one-year study of county government that could lead to expanding the commission.
The man behind the proposition, Blanding Mayor Joe Lyman, has said he’s advocated for making a five-member commission long before the 2018 election results. Lyman says it would spread the workload and provide a more represented voice to residents by creating smaller districts.
Salt Lake City sets record low for date, month at 14 degrees
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s official temperature of 14 degrees at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday set a record low for Oct. 30 and for the month of October.
The National Weather Service’s office in Utah’s most populous city says the previous record was 16 degrees on Oct. 30, 1971.
The office says its records date back to 1874.
Halloween display with guillotine riles some in Utah city
BRIGHAM CITY (AP) — Officials in a Utah community say they’ve received “more than a few” complaints over a family’s Halloween display that includes a guillotine chopping off the heads of baby dolls.
However, the city attorney for Brigham City, Michael Christiansen, said the display isn’t a public nuisance under the city code even though “it’s distasteful to some.”
KUTV-TV reports that in addition to the guillotine, the lawn display also includes a bloody nurse standing over a baby incubator containing angry looking babies and baby parts.
Julie Bawden said her family’s annual Halloween displays are just intended “to be spooky and fun.”
Neighbor Claudia Perry said she objects to the display, saying it’s too much. In Perry’s words, “how far are they going to go? And where are we going to stop?”