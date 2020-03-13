Know a buddy's nose, the trouble he's seen and a science-fiction twist are all wrapped up in a new play written by Mahonri Stewart.
"Cyrano, From Nowhere" is Stewart's latest play, described as "meaningful, metaphysical comedy, the classic story of Cyrano turned on its ... nose." The play features strong sci-fi elements while exploring humor and romance along with maintaining the original love triangle between Cyrano, Roxanne and Christian intact. Apparently, a cyborg alien species and a jealous nearly omnipotent being interrupt Cyrano's looking for love in all the wrong places.
The play opens Friday at Third Space Studios, 247 W. Center St., Provo, at 7:30 p.m. The production continues on Saturday and Monday, as well as March 20-21. Tickets are $15 general admission, and $12 for students, teachers, military and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance through EventBrite.com. Further information will be on Prospero Arts and Media's website: https://prosperoarts.weebly.com/.
Stewart, a Kennedy Center award-winning playwright, has been writing and producing shows on Utah stages -- as well as other locations throughout the U.S. and other countries -- for 15 years.
"I wrote 'Cyrano, From Nowhere' years ago when I was getting my MFA in Arizona," Stewart said in a press release. "The class assignment was to write some sort of adaptation, and my mind went to Cyrano, a character I have loved since I was young. But to adapt a play into another play meant that I had to bring a new spin to it, and it occurred to me that the historical Cyrano -- who Edmund Rostand's original play was based on -- was an early science fiction writer. I wanted to combine my love for classical theater and my geeky interests in science fiction, while still playing with the tension between Cyrano's noble (some would say foolhardy and arrogant) sense of individualism that clashes with his ignored need for love and community."
Jakob Smith Tice handles the lead role of Cyrano.
"I've never played a character quite like this before, nor do I think such an individual has been contrived for the stage," Tice said in the release. "Cyrano is still a renaissance man, but in this version the setting is not exactly 17th century France. The best way I can describe this version of Cyrano is that he is part Shakespeare, part Elephant Man, and part 'Q' from 'Star Trek'."
The play also stars Angela Cava Savage, Zachary Ballard, Cody Eckman, Rylee Rampton, Cierra Pugmire and Garr Van Orden.