Nov. 2, Maverik Stadium, TBD
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Gary Andersen (1st year)
2018: 11-2 (7-1 MWC)
Returning starters: 9 (2 off/7 def)
Players to Watch: Jordan Love (Jr. QB), Gerold Bright (Sr. RB), David Woodward (Jr. LB), Tipa Galeai (Sr. LB)
Outlook: The Aggies have to reload after putting together last year’s impressive campaign. While there are pieces to work around, returning head coach Gary Andersen still has work to do.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougars regain in-state supremacy with an emphatic victory that is never in doubt.
If BYU takes a step backwards: BYU again can’t figure out the Aggies on either side of the ball and drop another in disappointing fashion.
What will actually happen: The Cougars should be a lot better in 2019 while Utah State likely won’t be quite as good. BYU will get it done this time although it won’t be easy.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 39, Utah State 25
Darnell Dickson: Utah State 34, BYU 20
Phillip Morgan: BYU 38, Utah State 31