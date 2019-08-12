One-way trip time: Six minutes
I started by driving from the convention center to the FrontRunner station, to compare how long it takes to drive versus scooter. It took me pretty much exactly five minutes via car.
I had downloaded the app the night before, so once I scanned the bar code on the scooter I wanted, I just had to enter my credit card number and I was on my way.
I left on the scooter and headed up Freedom Boulevard using the bike lane. The bike lane was tons of fun and allowed me to get up to the full 15 mph that the scooters are capable of. Unfortunately, the bike lane ends at 300 South, so I started using the sidewalk, which is technically not allowed. I slowed way down on the sidewalk and was averaging about five miles an hour to avoid posing a danger to pedestrians.
Without a bike lane, I just didn't feel safe on a scooter on the road, especially considering I was not wearing a helmet.
It took me six minutes to get from the FrontRunner station to the convention center — only one minute slower than using my car. There's also lots of space in front of the convention center to park your scooter in a responsible manner.
— By Katie England, Daily Herald