July 6: In 1884, a tornado killed one girl and injured 2 others about 23 miles east of Wanship. Thirty pine trees were uprooted and the victims were inside a tent. It was the first recorded tornado in Utah that caused any injuries or deaths. In 1985, most of Utah was left in the dark for 5 hours as a lightning bolt hit a power station in Magna.
In 1989, Monticello recorded an all-time high of 96 degrees for the month of July. In 1994, Utah's governor, Mike Leavitt declared a state of emergency for Tooele County due to the severity of the wildfire situation.