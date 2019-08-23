Aug. 29, LaVell Edwards Stadium, 8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Kyle Whittingham (15th year)
2017: 9-5 (6-3 Pac-12)
Returning starters: 14 (7 off/7 def)
Players to Watch: Tyler Huntley (Sr. QB), Britain Covey (Jr. WR), Julian Blackmon (Jr. CB), Bradlee Anae (Sr. DL)
Outlook: The Utes took advantage of a down year in the PAC-12 and reached the league title game. Now they come in with huge expectations, so it becomes a matter of dealing with the pressure as well as opponents.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: After years of frustration, BYU finally puts together a complete game against Utah in all phases as the Cougars end their losing streak.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Utes make plays and force turnovers, something BYU fails to do as another close game goes to Utah.
What will actually happen: Expect a one-possession game in the final minutes, since that’s how the trend has been throughout the last 25 years. Utah appears to have the edge mentally in those contests, however, and that isn’t a good sign for Cougar fans.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: Utah 26, BYU 25
Darnell Dickson: BYU 23, Utah 20
Phillip Morgan: Utah 34, BYU, 31