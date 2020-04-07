In order to keep the integrity of fishing tournaments generally and bass tournaments specifically, tournament organizers write rules to govern the behavior of tournament participants. In this column, I will explain how cheaters are caught, and how their actions affect the future the sport of tournament angling.
Many tournament circuits are individual events not team events. Tournament organizers publish a set of detailed rules that all participants agree (many times by their signatures) to follow. It is also mandatory that two people fish from the same boat. Pairs of anglers are chosen by computer so that the owners of the boats (known as boaters) fish from the front of the boats, and anglers without boats (known as co-anglers) fish from the back of the boats and keep the bass they catch in separate live wells; most times co-anglers are actually participating in a completely separate tournament division.
In the pre-tournament meeting, the rules of the tournament are explained and tournament organizers discuss how important it is to self-monitor with regards to the rules. Anglers are asked to be observant and report any potential problems either with the function of competitors’ boats (safety issues and breakdowns) or of boats not honoring the tournament rules.
Then, a computer drawing takes place and all participants receive their fishing assignments for each of the days of the tournament. Most of the time, the boaters don’t know their co-anglers, thus preserving the integrity of the event. It is very difficult for people to cheat knowing that in a two or three-day tournament they would have two or three different co-anglers assigned to their boats.
As I wrote in last week’s column, team tournaments are the easiest formats in which to cheat. However, cheating is not that difficult to uncover. In the case filed in March against two individuals from Washington, Utah, the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reported in a news release about the infractions, that wildlife officials monitoring the fishing tournament noticed that some of the largemouth bass brought back to the weigh in didn’t look like largemouth bass in Lake Powell, where the tournament was held. Later, it was determined that the bass may have been actually caught in Quail Creek Reservoir (near Washington) and illegally transported to Lake Powell and weighed in the event.
Amazingly, cheaters are discovered many times by their own words, bragging to people in a restaurant or bar about the huge bass they caught, showing them photos of the huge fish. Then, within a few days, the cheaters weigh the same bass with the exact same weight in a local tournament.
In a recent highly publicized case, an angler known for catching huge bass was caught transporting huge bass caught in private lakes to several tournament locations. Due to several complaints filed against this angler, a private investigator/reporter followed the angler (under cover) and documented the ways he cheated.
Once cheaters are discovered, it is incumbent upon tournament organizers to make an example of the them. They are prosecuted (where possible) and are banned for life from fishing tournaments in the state where the cheating took place.
Next, because bass fishing is a somewhat close-knit community, organizers publish the names of those found cheating to surrounding states, and their tournament organizations follow suit and ban the individuals from participating in any events in their states or regions.
Now, before you think that cheating is a huge problem with bass fishing, in all my time fishing bass tournaments, I can think of only a handful of actual cases, and only two of those here in Utah.
Bass fishing tournament organizers have moved heaven and earth to maintain the integrity of the sport. Now, there are more tournaments being held than every before. Participants have every confidence that the rules and self-monitoring will ultimately keep cheaters away from bass fishing.
Please come fish a bass tournament — but don’t even think about trying to cheat.