Rather than writing another poem about last-minute Christmas presents and something about the night before Christmas, I’ve decided to share a great way to introduce fishing to someone you love: your spouse, your children, grandchildren or even a friend.
This bold decision came about a few days ago after a basketball buddy and good friend asked me where to go on the lower Provo River to catch white bass. We had just finished a basketball game and one of our other friends, (Rob Smith) overheard our conversation and mentioned that he had caught close to 100 white bass a couple of days previous in the Lindon Dump Stream.
For those who may not know, the Lindon Dump Stream is a small but consistent stream of water that flows through Pleasant Grove, Lindon and in to Utah Lake passed the North Pointe Transfer Station, thus the name.
I told Rex that I would help him if he would give me a call when he was ready to go. In the meantime, I found some time to slip down to the stream and see if the white bass were still biting.
A few hours before grabbing a rod and reel, my Muck Boots and a few lures, Rex (Galbraith) texted me asking more about catching white bass on the Provo River. I gave him a few tips but asked if he wanted to join me in Lindon, and eventually, he and his good friend joined me for a fun hour or two on the small stream.
Rex and his friend, Garrit Astle, were excited to finally learn how to catch white bass. A few anglers lined the stream but there was plenty for room for the three of us to fish.
I looked at both of their rods and reels to see if they were set up correctly for white bass. Garrit had on a medium-sized silver spinner (which was perfect), and Rex had on a small jerkbait. I gave Rex a small, white, grub, showed him an improved clinch knot to use to tie the bait on, and we began to fish.
I chose a small, 1/8-ounce chartreuse grub, a began casting downstream in two to three feet of moving water. Both Rex and Garrit began catching bass within just a few minutes and by the time I left them, they had learned several techniques to entice the white bass to strike, and were catching fish almost at will. The photo accompanying this column was staged. I told both of them to catch a fish at the same time, which they immediately did, and I snapped the photo of two thrilled anglers (they were like kids in a candy store).
“This is awesome,” and “I can’t believe how fun this is,” (among others) were phrases I heard while making my way back to the trail after leaving the stream.
You too can duplicate these results, and you should be able to do it all winter long. Just rig your rods and reels with six-pound-test line, tie on a small silver or gold spinner (Walmart $1-3 dollars) or a 1/16 or 1/8-ounce white, chartreuse or even pink grub (Walmart $2-4 dollars a six pack).
Next, find a spot on the stream near a bend, cast down stream and slowly reel in, watching the lure the entire cast. Polarized sunglasses will help you see the schools of white bass as they pass by and become interested in your presentations.
Once the fish can be seen chasing your lures, slow down, let your lure sink to the bottom and begin to jig it up to the surface and then let it go down again. The fish can’t resist that approach.
Dress warm, go in the warmest part of the day, and you will be rewarded with happy newcomers excited to be catching fish while cheating old man winter in the process.
If you can’t find the dump stream, send me a quick email for specific directions. And, as always, Merry Christmas.