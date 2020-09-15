This is a story of a chance encounter with a man and his wife on Flaming Gorge Reservoir a few weeks ago that quite literally changed the way I look at teaching people how to become better anglers.
I had been communicating via email with a fellow named Dave from Denver, Colorado since earlier this year. He had read or seen my work and wanted to know how to catch more fish. As with hundreds of you over the years, I read his questions and tried my best to give him some solid ideas as to how to go about fishing in his planned destination, Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Not knowing for sure if he had a boat, I remember telling him how to catch rainbows from the shore in the springtime. We exchanged emails about tube jigs tipped with nightcrawlers, and many other topics.
Then, a couple of months later he sent me a short email saying he was on his way to Flaming Gorge and promised to let me know how it all worked out.
In a few more weeks, I received another email with a few photos of his grandchildren holding rainbow trout up for the camera. Of course, it did my heart well to read how they caught some fish. They struggled to be sure, but as they persisted, eventually they found limited success.
While jigging for kokanee salmon at Flaming Gorge in July, a Tracker boat with a man and woman inside approached my boat.
“Are you Don?” the man called to me.
“Yes,” I responded.
“I’m Dave from Denver,” he said. “I saw how you were jigging and just knew it had to be you.”
As it turned out, Dave Reynolds and his wife, Denise, decided to stay for most of the summer in the Flaming Gorge area in their quest to learn to fish for lake trout, rainbows, and kokanee salmon.
Impressed beyond belief with their commitment to become better anglers, I invited them to come and fish around me. I offered any help I could provide and to their credit they accepted my offer.
I have watched them over the last month or so as they learned to troll for kokanees. I encouraged them not to give up after a few mornings came and went without a fish in their boat.
Eventually, each day I saw them they told me about the fish they had begun to catch, first one fish and then several.
Just last Saturday, I received a text from Dave and his friend Brian, along with the photo accompanying today’s column.
“Hey, Don,” he wrote, “we did exactly what you said and we caught these great rainbows in about 30 minutes. Thanks for the help!”
Over the course of the last month, I’ve watched Dave and Denise learn to catch kokanees and rainbows. I can’t tell you how excited that makes me feel.
They are learning, but more than that they are spending enough time on the water to quantify their learning by actually experiencing firsthand how fish bite, when they bite, and when they don’t. There is no way I can teach that.
Which brings me back to my thoughts about teaching going forward.
It is not enough to simply “write” or “talk” to you about becoming better anglers. You must try to get out more often, and when you do, please share with me your experiences. Let me know your frustrations, your challenges and your successes. Ask me questions.
Though it may be hard to begin with, eventually you will become better by trial and error and by simply spending more time on the water applying what you have learned.
Dave and Denise Reynolds were figuratively in a fog bank in the middle of a rainstorm. But, by reaching out to me and using the figurative umbrella of knowledge I offered them, within a few short months they have emerged from the storm of frustration, and both figuratively and quite literally are now seeing rainbows.
Allow me to help you too. Contact me at don@donallphin.com