Since burbot were illegally introduced into Flaming Gorge Reservoir, fishery managers have been fearful that burbot would concentrate on eating the lake trout and kokanee salmon eggs during their specific spawns.
Kokanees spawn between September and late October, and lake trout spawn from the middle of October through most of November.
Let’s take a quick look at how to catch fish that eat the kokanee and lake trout eggs.
For a decade now, I have tried to catch burbot during the kokanee and lake trout spawns but have only succeeded in catching the eel-like critters on lake trout spawning beds. Catching them on kokanee beds has been … crickets.
I remember catching my first burbot on a lake trout bed, bringing it up to the boat and seeing lake trout eggs spewing from its mouth, hundreds of them.
But the next time I dropped down, a young (pup) lake trout struck my lure and when I brought it in, it too had a mouth completely packed with freshly-released lake trout eggs. Later, I caught a seven-pound lake trout whose mouth was yet again stuffed with eggs.
The moral to this story: All fish eat each other’s eggs and are drawn like magnets to spawning fish, regardless of the species.
So, how do you catch egg-eaters?
Rainbows on kokanee beds
When searching for egg-eaters around kokanee beds, the first thing to do is locate the spawning beds.
At Flaming Gorge, it is pretty simple, at least in a general sense. Sheep Creek, Carter Creek, the mouth of the “Gorge” canyon near Linwood Bay, and State Line Bay are all well-known areas that kokanee salmon spawn. I cut my teeth on finding beautiful, large rainbows that couldn’t wait to eat kokanee eggs in the back of Carter Creek a few years back.
Carter Creek is one of the main inlet streams located in the middle of the canyon between Sheep Creek and the dam. It boasts clear, deep water and a lot of current coming from the actual creek in the back of the cove.
As I approached the back of the cove, I could see hundreds of bright red kokanee salmon looking for places to spawn. Then, I noticed some very nice rainbows hovering near the kokanees seemingly just waiting for them to lay their eggs. Due to the excitement of the kokanees vying for spawning positions, the rainbows seemed poised to strike at a moment’s notice.
I put on a Jake’s Spin-A-Lure and threw it into the mix with the kokanees and the rainbows. The kokanees ignored the lure (thankfully) but the rainbows chased down and struck my lure.
Being able to actually see the rainbows attack my lure gave me confidence to try it in other areas where the water was not nearly as clear. I have been able to repeat the process all over Flaming Gorge.
Burbot and lake trout on lake trout beds
The key to catching burbot and lake trout on lake trout beds is to know exactly where they are spawning. By far, the most popular area on the Utah side of the reservoir for this is Lucerne Bay, and specifically in the gravel pit area in the middle of the bay (just follow the boats).
I love to drop a white glow-tube jig in the 1/2-ounce weight all the way to the bottom in between 55 and 85 feet of water and rapidly jerk it up four feet, let it drop back down and repeat the process until you get a strike. A tiny piece of sucker meat on the hook helps too.
Start at sunrise and work the beds for three hours, Then, come back at around 3:00 pm in the afternoon and work them until sunset.
Each year I catch a lot of egg-eating burbot and lake trout while enjoying the last vestiges of fall as it quickly turns to winter. Fishing should be great all the way through Thanksgiving.
I will see you on the water!