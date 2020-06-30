Perhaps one of the easiest yet often forgotten ways to catch enough fish for a Fourth of July family fish fry is to tap into to the nearly endless supply of channel catfish in Utah Lake.
From Lincoln Beach and Bird Island to the south and Powell Slough and every marina, inlet or outlet all the way to Pelican Point to the northwest, channel catfish roam the shallows in search of food.
Let’s take a look at how you can target “cats” this week.
Catfish and Utah Lake go together like “peas and carrots” to quote Tom Hanks in Forest Gump. I can remember even in my early childhood that one of my dad’s cousins would bring us a few channel cats caught on setlines in Utah Lake.
Later, while our own children were growing up, we would spend time at Bird Island in the summer and among the reed in the Powell Slough area catching catfish up to 10 pounds in as little as two feet of water. The point to all this reminiscing is to assure you that it is fine to catch and eat a few catfish from Utah Lake BEFORE the algae blooms start.
Channel cats can be targeted and caught many different ways. Here are a few of my personal favorites:
- Use a large, visible bobber (not one that can be filled with water) attached above a large safety pin swivel. Then, tie on a long (around 48-inch) leader with a number 1 or 2/0 treble hook at the business end. Then, bait the hook with carp, white bass, sucker meat (not June sucker) or raw shrimp, and cast the rig out in water three feet deep (or less) near reeds, or inlets or outlets (where there might be a slight current) and wait for your bobber to move before setting the hook.
- In sandy bottom areas, use a 1/2 to 3/4-ounce barrel sinker (it slides up or down on your line) in the place of the bobber, and duplicate the rest of the previous rigging and make long casts, watching your lines for any movement. When a line moves, set the hook.
- Use a setline while fishing for catfish. A $20 dollar permit is required but you can still use two other rods to target cats (see the regulations in the Utah Guidebook at www.wildlife.utah.gov). I really like this option when I want to maximize my time on the water. Since the limit is eight channel cats per day, having an extra 15 hooks in the water can’t hurt.
Now, where can you find channel cats?
That’s the easy part.
Most marinas have rock dikes to block wind and to border the docks or wakeless zones. Catfish love those areas and will congregate in the narrow openings to the main lake. They will also be in the main lake on the outside rock, sand, or reeds that surround the marina areas.
If you have a boat, you can expand your fishing areas to surrounding marinas by moving into the reeds away from the dikes and finding water at least two feet deep with a little current around even if it’s just wind.
Also, with a boat you could get a map and “carefully” locate Bird Island. Be super-careful when approaching it, however, because due to the lack of water clarity, Bird Island can be a daunting destination. There are holes up to 12 feet deep but at the same time, within just a few feet from deep holes, rock shelves can jump up and ruin a propeller in short order.
Next, fish any inlet to the lake, including the Provo and Spanish Fork rivers, Hobble Creek, Powell Slough, the Lindon dump stream, and the Jordan River outlet.
Early mornings, late evenings, or even in the middle of the night are great times to target channel cats in Utah Lake.
With a little effort, you could quite easily have a fantastic fish fry on the Fourth.