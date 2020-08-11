A reader asks, “What’s a good pole for a beginner fisher like me who wants to become mediocre?”
Beyond the obvious humility of this burgeoning angler, I believe most new anglers have the desire to improve their skills and become better. In this week’s column, let’s explore the importance of choosing the correct rod or rods for the job.
When new anglers decide to hone their skills and move from their first rod and reel to the next step up, they first need to ask themselves what species of fish they want to catch.
“Trout” is the answer for about 80 percent of Utah anglers when asked that question. But, as we shall soon see, “trout” can vary from 8 inches to 40 inches long so it is important to understand how rods are made and which rods are right for you based on the size of trout you target.
Most modern-day rods are made of graphite or a mixture of fiberglass and graphite. They are also made for spinning reels and baitcasting reels. For this discussion, however, I am only going to mention graphite due to its overwhelming percentage of market dominance and will only discuss spinning rods for the same reason.
Spinning rods come in one- or two-piece versions which for new anglers is not a difficult choice. Two-piece versions can be easily stored (shorter) and quickly assembled. They can be used in streams or lakes, from the shore or from a boat, and range in lengths from 66 to 90 inches. In tight areas while fishing streams or rivers, shorter rods are much easier to manage although longer rods cast much farther.
One-piece rods are stronger but are much more difficult to manage. Try putting an 84-inch rod in the back of your Nissan Rogue. There is no vaccine for breaking fishing rods.
Next are “powers” and “actions.” Most trout rods are set up with “fast” tips (power) which simply means the “bend” in the rod (when put under pressure) is farther up towards the tip.
The “action” for most trout rods is “light” or “ultra-light.” Regardless of the length of the rods, fast tips and light or ultra-light actions are great for throwing small lures, spinners, small fly and bubble rigs or small worm hooks.
Most of these rods are rated for smaller line size, four-pound to six-pound-test. Heavier lines would be more difficult to cast.
If you plan on tackling larger trout (15-40 inches) you will need a different rod.
Instead of a fast tip, you will need a medium tip (which means the bend in the rod under pressure is more towards the center of the rod) which provides more “backbone” for stronger hooksets.
The action is also medium to medium heavy which will allow you to fish for rainbows and cutthroat trout, lake trout, bass, pike, or other aggressive, larger species.
I provide medium/heavy action spinning rods for those who share my boat. This will allow them to catch the huge cutthroats on Strawberry as well as kokanee salmon at Flaming Gorge. It will allow them to jig for cutthroats or spoon for lake trout. It will also allow anglers to “troll” for trout without fear of breaking the rod on the hookset.
So, anglers wanting to improve their skills and target a multitude of sizes and species will need at least two spinning rods (I own 23 of them). For which brand to buy, I am going to be very straight forward and blunt.
Shakespeare makes the “Ugly Stik” brand (http://uglystik.com) and in my opinion they are the finest inexpensive (but well built) rods on the market. If an angler were to purchase on-line, he/she could find the exact length, power, and action they want, and do it at a price significantly under $75 each.
Moving up from beginner status to avid angler will take some added investment in tackle and gear, but trust me, having the right rods for the job is worth it. Good Luck!!