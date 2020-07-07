For many years, some of my family members and I have explored lakes and streams in and out of Utah in hopes of finding a few fishing “gems” that for most anglers will most likely remain undiscovered.
I have tried to describe why we are so interested in expanding our fishing horizons but until recently couldn’t properly explain why we do such things.
During our self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife, Jeri, and I found ourselves hiking most days in the mountains around our home. We discovered not only marvelous sights and scenery but also found antlers shed by mule deer in our local area. A friend told me shed hunting was like an Easter egg hunt for adults.
This is exactly how I now describe our motivation to discover new places to wet a hook. It’s like an Easter egg hunt while staying active and hiking through our wonderful national forests.
Recently, Jeri suggested a few possibilities for day hikes near Spirit Lake in the High Uintas.
“There are a bunch of trails in the area and depending on how far we want to go, we could find some small lakes that might hold fish,” she said.
I was hooked.
In just that past decade, our family has discovered at least a dozen lakes in the Boulder Mountains and in the High Uintas that have produced rainbows, cutthroats, grayling, tiger trout or a combination of those species. Clear Lake, Brownie, Hoop, Sheep Creek Lake, Moon, Matt Warner, Long Park, Spirit Lake, Coffin, Beaver, Jessen, Tamarack and Moose Pond are just a few of the most popular ones.
Though we have known about many of these lakes for longer than the past decade, the addition (by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) of new species such as grayling and tiger trout has improved these fisheries.
But that is only the beginning of what’s available out there for you to discover, much like an adult Easter egg hunt.
After Jeri chose a hike for us, we took day packs and a couple of rods: one set up to fish a fly and a bubble with the usual variety of flies (wooly buggers, renegades, ants, mosquitoes, caddis, etc.), and one set up for small spinners (Jake’s Spin-A-Lures, Kamloopers, Kastmasters, Panther Martins, etc.).
Our thoughts are always to go prepared to catch fish, small or large, and to do so in short order, since the purpose of our hikes is first and foremost exercise (at least that’s what Jeri thinks).
We chose to hike to Tamarack and Jessen lakes, located a couple miles southeast of Spirit Lake. The trail was well marked and we soon realized we weren’t alone.
In just a mile, we passed two backpackers who had spent several nights in the area. Though both hikers knew about the lakes we wanted to explore, neither were anglers and hadn’t taken a rod or reel.
When we arrived at Jessen Lake, we were forced to wait out a summer thunderstorm before we fished that gorgeous lake nestled into the base of timberline at an elevation of 10,493 feet, according to my wristwatch.
Jeri used the fly and bubble rig and I tried several spinners. The spinner bite was slow but within 10 minutes, I had lost a huge tiger trout (it broke eight-pound-test line), and had several other hits.
Jeri, on the other hand, landed a huge tiger trout on a brown wooly bugger (bead head) tied on a No. 8 hook. The storm limited our time but Jessen Lake went our short list of “gems” to be remembered and revisited frequently.
Take a Google Earth view of any areas you plan to visit, and go on an Easter egg “hike” to discover new, hidden lakes while on your summer vacation.
Believe me, you might just find some awesome fishing “gems” of your own.