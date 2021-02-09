In the midst of a cold yet snowless winter, my wife Jeri and I left our home in Manila and headed south to Lake Havasu, Arizona, for some much-needed golfing, hiking, and of course bass fishing.
The B.A.S.S. Western Regional Bass Tournament pitted 20-person teams from nine western states against each other to see which state champions would qualify to fish for a slot in the coveted Bass Master Classic held every year in March. This was the earliest the tournament has ever been held here in the west.
Normally, our Regional Tournaments are held in April, May, or even June, but this year, the tournament was held from Jan. 31 through Feb. 5 on Lake Havasu, a wonderful bass fishing venue.
This week’s column is a recap of some of the most challenging conditions most of the 179-person field experienced in one of the most popular winter destinations in the country.
When you think of Lake Havasu, you imagine snowbirds, spring breaks, hundreds of party boats and incredibly warm weather.
Not so last week.
We arrived realizing that at sunrise, the air temperatures were in the high 30s and low 40s. This meant that regardless of what activities we pursued, we wore coats or sweaters until the temperatures rose after noon most days to the low 60s.
The lake itself was beautiful as usual, but I was forced to wear heavy coveralls, coat, hoodie, and gloves each morning I fished.
The first day of the tournament (Wednesday, Feb. 3) was actually one of the best days weather-wise for the week.
We still started the day wearing every warm piece of clothing we brought but by noon we were able to shuck off a few layers and had a comfortable afternoon. I wish the fishing had warmed up accordingly.
My first day’s draw as a co-angler was Mark Doren from Las Vegas. We quite literally went from the northern most portion of the main lake to near Parker Dam to the south and by noon, neither of us had gotten a single bite.
Out of desperation, I told Doren we were just going to have to try some new water and “practice” even though we were in the middle of a tournament. We went as far south as we could and found ourselves in the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge in the middle of a cattail island. The area reminded me of the area of East Bay (Mud Lake) in Utah Lake. The water was generally three feet deep and I felt right at home with a jig on my line throwing it on the edges of the quickly greening reeds.
Within less than 10 minutes I caught my first largemouth, a 4-pounder that ate the jig like it meant it. With that tiny bit of hope, we continued around the tulle island and within a two-hour time frame, I hooked and landed two more bass.
I was completely disappointed with my performance but when we got back to the weigh in, I quickly realized most anglers struggled and I ended up in 21st place overall. Almost half of the field either blanked or caught one fish.
Day 2 was canceled due to wind, so the tournament all came down to Friday. I went to the same spot as Wednesday and within two hours had landed four nice bass.
But then the bit died and never came back. I tried everything in my arsenal to no avail.
At the end of the day, I weighed 11 pounds 15 ounces and finished 12th overall.
I was elated to have finished in the money but saddened that I missed going to Nationals again by exactly 2 pounds. Just one more fish would have given me the win.
I love Lake Havasu but this was the toughest fishing I have ever seen. Next time I will think twice about winter bass fishing even in tropical Arizona.