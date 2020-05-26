This past week I spoke to a dozen of you who wanted ideas for fishing in the next month or so.
This will be a column full of suggestions based on current knowledge and my long-term memory with a few “secret” tips included for good measure:
Jordanelle Reservoir
With the runoff going full force, the reservoir is filling fast. Therefore, the area from the mouth of the Provo River Arm all the way to upper most part of the reservoir will most likely produce the best fish.
Right now, the brown trout and smallmouth bass are actively feeding, and for certain, the kokanee salmon will also be able to be caught.
For the browns, throw jerkbaits on points and in the backs of coves. The smallmouth bass will respond to Ned Rigs, spinnerbaits, swimbaits and grubs.
Grub colors should be green pumpkin or white. Kokanee salmon should be in less than 40 feet of water and could be “jigged” using a small 1/4-ounce gold, pink, or green 1/4-ounce spoon tipped with Berkley Maggots in green, pink, or white. Trolling will work well too as long as you can locate fish.
Strawberry Reservoir
As usual, some of you did very well at ice off while others struggled to catch even a single fish.
Now, other things are at play that should make for better angling over the next month. The cutthroat spawn should be starting and will continue though at least the middle of June. Target staging trout in many areas around the reservoir.
The key is finding shallow flats close to deep water and at the same time near rocky or sandy points.
I particularly like the “Meadows” area around the Renegade launch ramp. There is a very long, wide point directly across from the launch ramp that holds a lot of fish. Search the area looking for surfacing fish and use a white or green 3.5-inch tube jig tipped with a small piece of night crawler.
The fish should be in less than 20 feet of water as they prepare to spawn. Remember, I just gave you “one” area in which to look, but there are a lot of areas from the Soldier Creek side to the Ladders, Chicken Creek, Mud Creek and more that should hold great fish.
Starvation Reservoir
Right now, the rainbows and even browns are biting and are very aggressive. Look for them in the backs of coves and in the main channel on the humps near the dam. The fish should be between 15 feet and the surface and will respond to trolling Jake’s Spin-A-Lures, Kamloopers (yellow or red, if you can find them), Jerkbaits and other trolling spoons.
Walleyes have finished their spawn and will be biting crankbaits, grubs, bottom bouncers and swimbaits. Target sandy banks (outside the swim area).
I tip grubs with night crawlers and target walleyes visible on my fish finders. Look in water from five to 30 feet deep in almost every part of the reservoir.
Smallmouth bass will be spawning in the next couple of weeks. Look for bass on rocky points and shallow, grass-covered flats. They will react to Senkos (four or five inch) in green pumpkin and chartreuse and white.
Drop shots are great during the pre-spawn and spawn. Use four-inch worms in pink, white, or green and look for beds in 10 feet of water or less.
Community fisheries
If you plan to stay closer to home, the community fisheries are all stocked and ready for action.
The very best way to fish these local haunts is with Powerbait fished under a medium bobber. Use #16 hooks and 24-inch leaders. Use yellow, green, or pink Powerbait, and don’t forget to put a small split-shot weight 12 inches above the hook.
Also, when using Powerbait, plan on taking your catch home with you. Community fisheries are designed as “put and take” ponds.
I hope this gives you some great fishing choices as the state continues to “open.” Remember to keep your social distance, stay safe and catch some fish!