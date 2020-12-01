For several months now, readers have been asking me to share my exact choices for fishing rods and reels. In other words, what rods and reels do I actually use?
Since Christmas is now just around the corner and ordering and receiving potential Christmas gifts BEFORE Christmas (with COVID delays) might be challenging, I’m starting early this year. At least two of the next four columns will be devoted to gifts for the avid angler in your family.
To start, let’s look at the rods and reels with which I fish:
One-Piece Rods
Gary Dobyns Rods are my favorites for certain. You can see or purchase them at www.garydobynsrods.com. Take your time and look at all their online offerings.
Start with the Colt series (very inexpensive and still, great one-piece rods. I fish with the CL702SF and the CL703SF. These are spinning rods; the 702 is medium/light with a fast tip (dropshots, tube jigs etc), and the 703 is a medium also with a fast tip (jerkbaits, Senkos, jigs, etc.).
For Baitcasting rods (also one-piece), I use a CL703C which is a medium/heavy with a fast tip (jerkbaits, Senkos, jigs, and limited crankbaits). This is a great all-around casting rod. Next, I use the CL734C which is a Heavy/fast tip (small swimbaits, buzzbaits, spinnerbaits, spoons, large jerkbaits). All of the above-mentioned rods cost $79.
Two-Piece Rods
Ugly Stik makes some exceptional two-piece rods that I use for backpacking, float tubing, and side of the road small lake shore fishing. They are incredibly strong and durable. Their online ordering website is: www.uglystik.com.
I use model #USCBSP661M in the 6-foot-6 length. And I only use the spinning rod version. Ugly Stik rods also cost around $79.
Tournament Rods
For my tournament angling, I only use one-piece models and use Gary Dobyns Champion XP Series. The price point for these rods are roughly $250 and I have so many of them it would be difficult to share all the exact model numbers and which lures and lines I use with which. Feel free to take a look at this series online and contact me if you have questions.
Reels
I used to spend up to $500 for reels both spinning and casting. However, I soon learned that after a couple of years, most reels (regardless of price) need repairs or reconditioning (if you are an avid angler).
The sad truth is that I have never sent a reel to the manufacturer (for service) and received it back in “like-new” condition. They never seem to function like new again.
Now, I’ve opted instead to purchase less expensive reels and plan on using them for up to three years, selling them used, and purchasing new reels direct from the factory. This quite literally has saved me close to $3,000 every two to three years, depending on how many reels I replace.
Quantum has been my reel of choice for eight years and counting. They are made and marketed by Zebco Reels, a brand that has been around for a very long time.
Since I use both spinning reels and casting reels (level wind), I only need a few models to do the trick.
The spinning reels are: ACCURIST® S3 PT INSHORE ATS25SPT, ATS30PT. The difference in the two models is the size of the spool, the “30” is larger than the “25.” These reels sell for $100.
The Casting (baitcasting) reel is: ACCURIST® S3 PT INSHORE MODEL ATS100HPT. This reel is the right-hand version but it comes in a left-hand reel as well. I use a 7:0 gear ratio which serves me best in most situations. This reel costs $120.
This is the sum total of my rods and reels in my boat, on my wall, or in my vehicle at all times. If you want to get any of these specific products for the anglers in your lives, order quickly to assure delivery by Christmas.
Next week, I’ll write about lines, lures, and gadgets. Merry Christmas!