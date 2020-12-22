After sunny Florida, it was a little tough for me to launch my boat on Flaming Gorge last Saturday with temperatures in the high 20s and an unexpected 25 mph wind starting just 10 minutes into my day on the water.
However, despite the cold and wind, I found the first limit (three fish) of Kokanee salmon in the new season which began on Dec. 1. Let’s take a look at the rare opportunity that awaits anyone wanting to stretch their boating season for a few weeks longer.
Usually, at Christmas time, the north portion of Flaming Gorge above Buckboard Marina is under a skin of ice. Most boat fishing dies off because boat ramps are iced in. I spoke with Jim Williams, famed lake trout guide on Saturday and he assured me that folks will be fishing from boats for several weeks to come.
The reason to make the trek to Flaming Gorge between now and the first week of January is because the kokanee salmon are eager, plentiful, and willing to bite.
It had been a while since I have fished for salmon so I asked several guides what depth they would fish this time of year. To a person, they told me the “kokes” would be very shallow, between the surface and 20 feet. This was not good news for me because I love to jig for them instead of trolling and suspended fish in 20 feet or less are very hard to target.
The first hour was spent looking for fish in typical areas but they weren’t there. Undaunted, I checked a large bay just into Wyoming north of the Pipeline and immediately discovered a school of kokanee salmon between 40 and 60 feet under the surface. Not only were they in the bottom half of the water column, many fish were just a foot or two off the bottom.
Come to Papa!
I tied on a 1/2-ounce pink P-line Kokanator tipped with white corn and dropped it down to the top of the kokanee school. Within three minutes I caught my first beautiful 17-inch kokanee, the second, an 18-incher came two minutes later, and the third fish (a 19-incher) was boated 10 minutes later and I was finished for the day.
I could have switched and fished for rainbows or lake trout but with the wind getting stronger and stronger I chose to head back to the dock.
On my way back, I took a quick look in the Swim Beach area and saw more schools of kokanee salmon in 45 feet of water, so it was not an anomaly that I found the fish I caught. There is no question that kokanee salmon will be active and biting if you can find them, but don’t just look for them shallow.
If you come to Flaming Gorge in the next couple of weeks and want to take advantage of iceless conditions and aggressive kokanees, make plans based on weather.
Don’t come if high winds or snow are predicted. Second, be sure the roads between Echo Canyon and Bridger are clear and open.
Once you get to Manila, there are several motels available and at least one restaurant. The nights can be cold so be sure you drain your boat after each day on the water.
Finally, look for kokanees one third of the way back from the mouth of coves in 60 feet of water. I have included a screenshot of my fish finder (with this column online) to show you exactly how it looks. My Kokanator is shown on the left of the screen and you can see I am lifting the spoon up and down as the kokanee salmon come in from right to left.
As soon as I get into the school, I will lift my lure to the top of the school and continue to lift and drop the lure until they bite.
When an opportunity like this comes along, I hope some of you will grab it.