Clear back in the 1990s, I coached freshman basketball at Provo High School. During those years, when my three sons played basketball for Provo High nearly non-stop for most of the decade, I found myself learning how to ice fish at night.
Another assistant coach and I would leave ball practice at 7 p.m. and head to Scofield Reservoir. We would drag a homemade ice shelter onto the ice, light it up with a battery pack, drop down tiny ice jigs tipped with night crawler and catch our limit most nights in a couple of hours.
We returned home by 1 a.m. ready for a little shut eye, and already planning our next night trip out on the ice.
Fast forward to April 2021.
My oldest son, Don Jr., and a couple of friends have discovered ice fishing at night for much the same reasons that I did while he was in high school.
“We love the peace and quiet of fishing at night,” he said recently following a successful trip to Strawberry. “And besides, it is the only time I can be away from work.”
Don Jr. told me they find good ice (right now over 15 inches thick), drill some holes, put up a tent, lower a transducer into a hole, locate the fish and drop white or green tube jigs tipped with night crawlers down to the levels of the fish.
I remember that on Scofield, we could get over the top of our holes, peer down, and see our lures at least 15 feet below us. We marveled at the way the trout would scrutinize our baits, circling them, hesitating, and finally eating. At times, we would see a flash, and a fast-moving rainbow would race in, grab a lure and run away.
Night fishing became a large part of my fishing life during the basketball season. It became a way to relax, enjoy the friendship of my co-worker and fishing buddy, and learn a lot about fish behavior. I passed that knowledge on to my kids.
As I have written many times over the years, the longer the ice fishing season goes, the more “educated” the fish become. It’s not like it was back in the 1990s where almost all of the fish under the ice were eventually ready to bite.
“We average three to four fish an hour,” Don Jr. said. “We drill our holes over 65 feet of water and find the fish suspended in several depths from 15 to 50 feet. Although we use our fish finders to locate the fish, we can see down into the water column and watch the fish move in to look at our baits. There are times, however, that they won’t bite no matter what we do. But it’s still a lot of fun.”
If you are “in” for some late-season ice fishing, you owe it to yourself to try a little night action. But, as with any new adventure, there are some rules you must respect.
First, don’t go ice fishing alone, especially at night.
Second, be certain the ice is still safe. Drill several test holes before settling on where to pitch your tent.
Next, choose the time you spend on the ice wisely. I will not stay more than four hours, especially at night. Don Jr. arrives just as it is getting dark. That way he can see where he will be fishing, make sure there is plenty of ice, and the temperatures are still bearable.
Finally, plan on a cold night, even in April. Buddy Heaters, extra heavy jackets and insulated bib overalls should do the trick. Check weather conditions regularly and adjust your schedule to account for wind and storms.
The “catching” on Strawberry (at night) might not be as fast as those trips to Scofield in the ’90s, but there are still plenty of fish to be caught and great times to be had. There is no guarantee how long the ice will last, so if you’re “in,” get to Strawberry soon.