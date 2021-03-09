A reader recently asked, “Is using a fish finder when ice fishing a must, an OK suggestion, or just one more thing to carry on your sled?”
Those who read this column weekly already know how I would respond. Allow me to share a story that took place less than a week ago that pretty much explains how I feel about fish finders.
My good friend, J.R. Brown and I went ice fishing last Thursday. We went Hoop Lake, one of my all-time favorite high mountain lakes. Normally, Hoop is only accessible by snowmobile this time of year, but thanks to a mild winter, we have had several opportunities to get to the lake with just a good four-wheel-drive truck.
Hoop Lake is an extremely popular lake for most of the year, but in winter things change. We rarely see more than one or two other anglers on the ice at a time.
J.R. does not have a fish finder for ice fishing and this was only the second time he has fished Hoop Lake. So, he was forced to rely on me to know the depth of the water, and of course, if I saw any fish on my fish finder.
I use a flasher unit (Vexilar) when ice fishing. It is a “real time” finder that shows colored marks on a round clocklike screen instead of the lines, humps, and upside-down horseshoes so common with standard fish finders.
This enables me to immediately see anything that moves through the transducer cone (a two-part device that sends sound signals to the bottom and back many times a second). Though a little more difficult to use the first few times, I have come to love being in the moment, noticing quite literally everything below me in the water, as it happens.
After drilling our holes with about 15 yards separating the two of us, we dropped our lures down. J.R. chose to use Powerbait or a night crawler on one line while jigging a black bucktail jig on the other line. I followed suit with my two rods.
J.R. usually drops his lures all the way to the bottom and then lifts them one turn of the reels as his standard approach to ice fishing. He knows that when his line stops sinking, he is on the bottom. He eventually counts the number of times his reels turn before the lures come back through the ice so he can fish quite literally any part of the water column without a fish finder.
On that day, however, I discovered (by watching my fish finder) that the fish were NOT on or near the bottom. Most were suspended anywhere from five to eight feet under the ice and no fish were below 15 feet, even though the depth below our holes was 22 feet.
When I began catching fish, I told J.R. how deep they were, and he was able to catch fish by reeling his lures up to the general depth of the fish.
However, counting the number of turns of a reel is not an accurate method. It’s sort of like throwing horseshoes: You do get points for being close to the stake but the goal of any player is to get “ringers,” when the horseshoe comes to rest around the stake.
For me, fishing was great. For J.R. — not so much. He caught his limit, but on that morning, even though I tried to let him know what depth to fish.
Several times a fish would swim into the transducer cone and I could immediately drop or lift my lure to the exact spot, therefore producing a series of almost immediate “ringers.”
We had a great day on Hoop Lake. Both of us caught some nice rainbows. However, if you were to ask J.R. about his day, I believe he would have preferred to have a fish finder, not as an “okay suggestion” or “just another item to carry in your sled,” but as a MUST for every ice fishing trip.