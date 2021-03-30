The ice is now coming off Flaming Gorge Reservoir starting in the Lucerne area (Utah side) and moving south to Sheep Creek. A sheet of ice is protecting the canyon but with warmer weather predicted for later this week, a good wind might open the Hideout area in a few days.
This week’s column recounts my first trip launching at Sheep Creek, looking for kokanee salmon in areas now free of ice.
The Sheep Creek boat ramp became ice free mid-week, so I planned my first trip to the area for Saturday. J.R. Brown, a good friend from Manila, joined me for the first exploratory trip to look for kokanee salmon.
The water was ice free, but a constant and swirling 20-mph wind out of the north forced us to hide from the waves in order to fish. We checked on the ice still blocking both channels into Hideout and decided the only place we could partially hide from the wind was in what we call the “big bowl” which is a half-moon bay surrounded by 1,000-foot cliffs just west of King Fisher Island.
I generally let my fish finders tell me where to fish and this day was no different. We found water between 30 and 100 feet deep and quite literally idled around the “bowl” on my big motor looking for schools of fish. It took about 10 minutes to see the first mark on the finder. It looked like a single large lake trout. Then, a minute or two later we passed over a suspended school of maybe a dozen medium-sized lakers. We stopped and dropped on top of the school with spoons tipped with Berkely Maggots but by the time our lures dropped down to the fish, they were gone.
It took two other schools for me to realize the fish were on the move and were not staying in one spot long enough for us to get our lures near the fish. It was then that we came across our first schools of Kokanee salmon. They appeared as worm-like lines on the finders, and most were suspended from 40 to 60 feet.
We immediately put the trolling motor down and clicked on “spot lock” which holds our boat on top of the school with a GPS signal. I started with a spoon called a “Kokanator” made by P-Line in chartreuse, and Brown started and ended with a pink Kokanator. My spoon was the 1/2-ounce version while Brown tied on the 3/4-ounce spoon.
I like to fish the top and the bottom of the schools so we settled in to see if we could entice a bite. Brown hooked up on the first drop, and as he boated the first kokanee the school pulled the disappearing act.
We could only catch one fish per school. Once the schools left us, we attempted to relocate them by staying on the trolling motor and making circle eights in the immediate area in which we caught the previous fish.
Excited about the new four-fish limit on kokanees in Utah for 2021, We located a dozen schools and took six healthy kokanees one fish per school at a time. After Brown caught his third fish, I switched from chartreuse to pink and immediately began to catch up with my good friend.
After a couple of hours, we had six fish in the live well and needed two more to fill our limits. Within minutes, we located the largest school of the day and miraculously (for that day) the kokanees allowed us to drop down to the school and both of us hooked up at the same time. We landed both fish and headed for the dock.
In a few hours, we located some great kokanees, figured out which color they wanted and caught eight fine fish.
The 2021 season is officially on, and it’s time to get to Flaming Gorge for some great kokanee action in the early spring.