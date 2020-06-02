While looking through a tiny portion of my tackle over the winter, I discovered a contraption called “Long Liner,” quite obviously a device that acts just like a downrigger without the expense and nonsense associated with standard trolling rigs.
Allow me to introduce you to my “new little friend.”
Long Liner is a piece of green plastic (roughly five inches long) with a release setting screw, lock nut, line guide collar, cam arm, a channel (line tunnel) through the body, and a weight receptacle low on the front of the device. It is designed to act like a downrigger for those without one.
I rarely “troll” and although I own two (old) downriggers, they haven’t been used more than a couple of times a year since I found them in a garage sale nine years ago.
There are times, however, when I need to get lures a little deeper than I can by casting and in the case of kokanee salmon, pup lake trout, rainbows and cutthroats or even stripers, I ofttimes target fish in 30 feet or less when there are no clear indications of specific schools but individual fish show up on my electronics.
Another reason I troll is to help people on my boat that don’t yet have the skillset to jig for kokanees, stripers, or lake trout and don’t have the time (during our trips) to master the technique.
The case in point is when two of my sons, and a grandson (all exceptional anglers) tried to learn to jig kokanees this spring while visiting me, and struggled to set the hook after the strikes.
That bothered me.
I wanted to show them a good time and have them catch fish, and they simply weren’t able to do so in the time we had to spend fishing. I felt that trolling for kokanees might have been the answer.
So, after they left, I pulled out the Long Liners (I had two of them) and while fishing alone the following week, tried them to see if they would actually work.
To my total amazement, they worked like a charm and I caught a limit of kokanee salmon in short order during a time when even the guides on Flaming Gorge were struggling to catch fish.
Unfortunately, I lost one of the long liners by turning the boat too quickly and catching the line in my motor. I re-ordered more online and just last Friday, received an emergency shipment from the manufacturer.
On Saturday morning, my wife, Jeri, and I tested the new rigs by targeting kokanee salmon on a day when most other boats longed for bites. Jeri caught her limit in a couple of hours, and I caught several too. Long Liner is going to be a welcomed addition to my onboard tackle box.
Long Liner is very easy to use but it does take a few minutes to learn how it works.
You must loosen a tiny screw called the “clip tension screw” (screw driver included in the package) which reduces the tension on the cam arm that swings up on the hookset. Next, you must learn how to adjust the release setting screw which manages the release pressure on a strike. That can take a few minutes as well.
Next, you add hanging weights (not included in the $15.99 price of Long Liner) to the front of the device to make it drop to the depth you desire. Weights are not included but are easy to attach either using “hangers” that can be purchased separately from the manufacturer, or using fishing line.
You can find Long Liner at http://anglerinnovations.com and I urge you to give it a try.
Yes, it takes a few minutes to understand how it works and adjust for sensitivity; and yes, it takes a few times on the water to truly understand its potential, but it is a great little tool that is helping me catch more fish. I sincerely believe it will help you too.