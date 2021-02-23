Even if you are totally “in” to ice fishing right now, winter is still a great time to plan for the upcoming fishing opportunities that abound in our great state.
I am regularly asked how I decide where and (to be perfectly honest) WHEN to go to specific bodies of water. Allow me to pull back the curtain a bit so you can see how far in advance my yearly angling activities are planned, arranged and scheduled.
Nearly 40 years ago, I found myself showing up to fish a lake or stream only to hear “you should have been here last month,” from local anglers. From Pelican Lake and the Green River to Otter Creek, the Fremont River and the Boulder Mountains, I fished whenever I could slip away rather than to target great destinations when the angling was at its best.
Research
The first thing I do each winter is quite literally plan the number of times in the upcoming year want to make “special” fishing trips. This might sound odd to some of you who like to take a fishing trip at least once per month, but most of those “quick” trips don’t count in my book because a trip to Jordanelle, Deer Creek, Scofield, or Strawberry could be planned and made by most who read this column within a day or two.
Normally, I try to plan for four “special” fishing trips a year, and I plan to be there during the time of year that is “best” for fishing the species and methods I enjoy.
For example, if I wanted to fish lakes in the Boulder Mountains (six to seven hours from my home in Manila) I would get on the Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) website, locate the closest regional office to my destination and make a phone call to one of their biologists.
They are helpful in answering questions such as: “If I were to make one trip per year to the Boulder Mountains, which month would be the best for catching large fish?” I might already know the general answer (late May through June depending on when the ice comes off), but I also want to know if a biologist might think September or October might be better times than closer to ice off.
Planning
Next, I go to Google Earth or a handheld GPS unit and check out the lakes I plan to fish. Depending on how many filters are on your Google Earth or GPS overlays, you should be able to see roads, lakes, streams, and other things that will help you plan your trip.
Finally, I call guides, sporting goods stores, and other friends that frequent the lakes I want to fish. For the most part, these contacts are helpful in choosing which flies or lures to use and how to fish them. When I actually leave on the trip, I always make a point of stopping by a local fly or tackle shop in the destination area to purchase a few things for my adventure.
Execution
The next step in the planning process is to weigh the time and expense part of each adventure. For example, I like to fish Starvation Reservoir in June each year for smallmouth bass. I must decide how many days I want to plan to be on the reservoir in order to give me the best opportunity to catch fish.
Remember, wind, weather, and other factors may not cooperate with the timing of your trip. So, I may need to spend three or four days on Starvation to have a great experience which means I must plan for it, both physically and financially.
It is simply not enough to “plan” these special trips. Once planned, you must execute the plan. Some of my adventures require reservations a full year or more in advance. So, I must be totally committed to the process, from research to execution.
Winter is a great time to organize future angling adventures. Research, plan, and execute, it’s really that simple.