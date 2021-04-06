While fishing at Lake Powell a few weeks ago, I got several snags as I reeled in my crankbaits, bouncing them along the bottom searching for a few hungry bass.
Pulling hard on my rod and line, I eventually freed most of the snags and brought in the source of the entanglement. Sticks covered with quagga mussels came to the surface attached to my crankbait.
To me, this was absolute confirmation that quagga mussels have taken hold in Lake Powell with all the baggage they bring with them.
Quagga mussels were discovered in Lake Powell sometime in 2012. Previously, quagga mussels were found in Lake Mead in 2007 and all Colorado River impoundments downstream were soon infested. It is believed that mussels entered Lake Powell as “hitchhikers” on boats and/or equipment that had previously been in downstream waters already infested with the invasive species.
Mistakes were made by boaters, anglers, and by government officials not taking quicker and more decisive actions to prevent mussels from getting into Lake Powell, but the time for placing blame is over.
We must now face the reality that mussels are in Lake Powell to stay and our joint challenge is to do everything possible to stop them from spreading to other lakes, reservoirs, and streams in Utah and beyond.
When mussels were first discovered in Lake Mead, government officials claimed that quagga and zebra mussels would damage if not destroy fisheries. They also predicted that mussel control would add millions of dollars in costs to any entity that uses water from the infested reservoirs, rivers, streams, and canals.
Some of what they predicted has been proven to be true, especially with regards to water users, pumps, pump stations, pipes, and water delivery systems, while other predictions (about damage to fisheries) have not yet come to pass.
Herein lies the problem.
The fisheries downstream from Lake Mead have thrived since mussels entered their waters. Although the presence of quagga and zebra mussels is only part of a more complex biological theory, I too believe fisheries including Lake Powell, Lake Mead, Mojave, and Lake Havasu are better now than in pre-mussel times.
Officials responsible for Lake Havasu actually stocked a new species, the shellcracker sunfish, which is one of a short list of fish that eat quagga and zebra mussels. They did this to control the population of mussels.
The results were that Lake Havasu still has an endless supply of mussels and has a new species that is thriving as well. In fact, it is believed that a new world record shellcracker sunfish will be caught in the very near future.
That is simply one of many examples that point to why some anglers don’t believe having quagga mussels in our reservoirs would hurt the fisheries.
As a result, many are careless. They don’t clean, drain, and dry their boats after leaving mussel-infested waters. Their actions clearly show they believe more mussels equals more fish.
The challenge for those in charge of the public relations campaigns aiming to stop the spread of mussels is convincing anglers that regardless of whether invasive mussels damage fisheries, they still cause millions upon millions of dollars in damage to pipes, pumps, and water distribution equipment — not to mention the damage to boats, propellers, water pumps, bilge pumps, and other boat equipment.
I lost several nice fish while at Lake Powell because my line brushed by rocks, sticks, or other structure with tiny, sharp, mussels attached. Cutting through fishing line was as easy as running a knife through room temperature butter.
Please, let’s forget about whether or not fisheries are damaged by the presence of quagga or zebra mussels (the jury is still out on that).
Instead, let’s think about how much we want to pay in the future for our tap or irrigation water.
In the end, we all will pay for not taking this threat seriously. Clean, drain and dry your boat, paddle boat, canoe, kayak, or float tube, and DON’T MOVE A MUSSEL!