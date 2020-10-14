Strawberry Reservoir is an exceptional fishery. My goals in visiting last week were to look for larger cutthroats that react to jerkbaits in the fall, and also check out “the surface tube bite” that was so successful for so many of you last year and earlier this summer.
The fish didn’t disappoint.
Today’s column will highlight the surface tube bite and why you should get your family and friends up there in the next week or two to take advantage of one of best opportunities to potentially catch huge numbers of “slot” (15-20 inch) cutthroats just waiting for a tube jig.
For a reason that is quite beyond my biological training, huge schools of cutthroats congregate in specific areas of Strawberry between late August and November. These healthy and prolific cutthroats occupy the top 20 feet of the water column and are ready and willing to bite.
The areas I target include the entire Renegade Bay (in front of the Renegade boat ramp), and the area I used to call “The Meadows” which (in my view) extends from the old dam east of Haws Point to the mouth of the Narrows including the two bays split by Renegade Point.
Last Monday, my orthopedic surgeon and good friend, Dr. Matthew Poulsen and his father Robert joined me to explore the surface tube bite. We all caught fish, almost at will. I shot the event with my GoPro camera, and have more than 40 fish on file between the three of us in less than two hours.
Here’s how it worked.
We found 50 feet of water about half way between the boat ramp and Renegade Point. Next, we looked for fish on the fish finder and watched for other fish surfacing in the area. As soon as we saw schools of fish below the boat and a few surfacing, we stopped, and began casting and retrieving white or green 1/4-ounce tube jigs tipped with small pieces of night crawler.
We slowly reeled in or just let the tube jigs sink down maybe five to 20 feet and waited for the strikes.
Allow me to explain the differences in the two retrieves:
Slow Reel
After making a long cast, begin almost immediately to slowly reel in. As you reel, stay acutely aware that fish will chase and try to eat your tube. Unless it is a very strong strike, ignore the first and second bites. Then, on the third strike set the hook (I like a sweeping hook set when using this method) and reel in the fish. It’s really that simple.
Let it Sink
After making a long cast, lift your rod tip to a 10 o’clock position. Try to keep your line tight as it falls through the water column. Let it go down between five and 20 feet before reeling back in. You can reel just enough to keep your line tight. When you feel the strike as your tube drops, set the hook. There is usually no need to wait for the second or third strike using this method.
Right now, the fish are eager to bite and once you find the fish, you can quite literally catch them all day long (depending on wind). At times, the fish may move so you might have to move around a few times to stay on top of the schools, but trust me, there are plenty of fish to go around.
In my experience, these groups of cutthroats (and rainbows) hang around the surface until after the lake turns over in the fall. Without the details (left for another day), when the surface water becomes colder than the deeper water, they change places. The surface water drops and the deeper water (with all the dying moss and algae) heads to the surface.
The fish in Strawberry are preparing for winter and are very eager to bite. Don’t put the boat away for the year without giving the surface tube bite at least one more college try. You won’t regret it.