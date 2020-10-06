My wife and I recently returned from nine wonderful days spent at Lake Mead, the next impoundment downstream from Lake Powell along the Colorado River.
The building of Hoover Dam blocked the Colorado and created the sprawling Lake Mead, which provided water and power to millions of people in Arizona, Nevada, and California.
Jeri and I visited the area after a 10-year absence, and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. In this week’s column I will discuss the changes, the wildlife, the fishing, and the opportunities to visit the National Recreational Area.
In the past 10 years, several things have changed at Lake Mead.
First, the invasion of quagga and zebra mussels (since 2007) made the water much, much clearer. You can now see 20 feet deep in many areas. The lake is glorious to view, and Jeri and I took time out of most days to locate secluded coves in which to swim.
Second, after a prolonged drought, the lake rose over 30 feet in the last year. Though the reservoir is now losing much of its gains, there are still countless acres of flooded grass, brush, and trees providing cover for the many fish species in the lake. Years ago, we used to look for coots (grass eaters) in order to locate areas that held bass, because bass love grass. Now, however, grass is quite literally everywhere and therefore so are the fish.
Third, the forage species in the reservoir exploded. Gizzard and threadfin shad are prolific and schools dominate practically every cove and bay. And, with the water so clear, it is easy to see schools of shad scurrying from around your boat. Green sunfish and blue gills are everywhere and live in and around the abundant grass.
Fourth, due to the other three changes, the large and smallmouth bass, and striped bass (stripers) are now healthy, prolific, and can be readily caught. I will talk a little more about the fishing later on in this column.
Finally, the wildlife at Lake Mead is simply amazing. From the hot, dry desert comes wildlife not only visible to most visitors, but wildlife that wanders without fear. We saw roadrunners, wild burrows, coyotes, and bighorn sheep on a daily basis. Even for those without boats, miles and miles of trails and hikes highlight the desert landscapes and its wildlife.
Jeri and I took our camper and stayed in the RV park at Callville Bay. We had full hook ups and even with COVID-19 restrictions were able to feel right at home. The showers were closed but beyond that we were able to wash clothes and find internet service in the main lodge. Jeri and I agree that we would go back, especially in the spring or fall.
Yes, it was hot.
Temperatures in the daytime hovered around 106 degrees but out on the water (as long as we would swim) we really didn’t mind. However, it was great to return to our air-conditioned camper each day to cool down.
The reason for our trip was (for me) to participate in a regional B.A.S.S. bass tournament. Though I had a very mediocre tournament finish (40th overall) I caught a lot of fish. The challenge was catching large bass. Each day I caught upwards of 20 bass and saw multiple striper boils literally all day long, but especially in the first two hours each morning.
Stripers would bite any topwater lure thrown and they were all fat and healthy. One morning, while trying to find bass, we got into a school of stripers and caught a dozen fish before we finally gave up and went elsewhere to look for bass.
Bass wanted drop shot worms (shad colored), green pumpkin grubs, topwater lures and small crank baits.
The new Lake Mead was a sparkling gem even in the silver state. Jeri and I recommend it as a marvelous fall destination for you and your family as long as you like great scenery, almost tame wildlife, and miles and miles of clear, clean, fishable water.