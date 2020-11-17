Due to a series of conversations with a few of you about the frustrations of traveling 4.5 hours (from Provo) to fish the north part of Lake Powell only to come back nearly emptyhanded, I decided to use the next two columns to provide three sure ways to target stripers from now until spring.
Before you head to Lake Powell, it is crucial to do a little research about current conditions and talk to someone or read a trusted report as to how the fish are acting.
Are they on the surface, down deep, in canyons, in bays or in the channel?
Are they chasing shad, lying on the bottom, suspending in the water column, or have they pulled a disappearing act?
The answers to these questions should determine which of the three methods you choose to use.
Method No. 1: Fishing with AnchoviesThis is the tried-and-true method for most of you who like to “drift fish” or even anchor and fish if the water isn’t too deep. It is really quite simple to master the technique.
Tie on a weighted ball or football head jig in any weight from 1/4- to 3/4-ounce on 10 to 20-pound test monofilament or fluorocarbon line. Then, thread a chunk of anchovy on the hook and drop it straight down under your boat to the level at which the stripers show on your fish finder (more about that next week).
The key to finding success with this method is knowing where the fish are.
In the fall and winter, stripers tend to roam the canyons of Lake Powell. They like sheer walls in water 40 to 120 feet deep. However, the walls must be at the entrance of canyons such as Moki, Iceberg, Lake or many, many others.
You must look for the stripers on your fish finders each time to get to the reservoir. You can’t just go to the last place you fished (a year ago) and assume they will still be there.
Once you find a striper school, cut up a few anchovies and throw them out and let them sink down to the school. When the stripers start eating the “chum” you too will begin catching fish.
Method No. 2: Spooning
This is by far my favorite method, since you are not limited to fishing walls or entrances to the canyons.
All you need to do is find schools of suspended shad (on your finder) and drop a 1/2- or 3/4-ounce spoon (in the shape and color of a shad) to the upper most edges of the shad school. Stripers will be close by, either below, above, or around the school.
Jerk your spoon up a few feet and let it freefall down. The stripers will find your lure at the edges of the school. They could hit it as it drops, when it stops, or when you initially make an upward jerk.
By far the most versatile method, all you need are shad, stripers, and your lure (not even anchovies), regardless of the depth of the water.
Method No. 3: Trolling
Using downriggers, troll a minnow-looking jerkbait such as a Rapala, LuckyCraft, or Strike King (floating or suspending) in a shad color.
You can fish in any depth from 20 to 100 feet depending on where you find the shad.
For most of the fall and winter, however, I choose to troll or cast and retrieve those same lures without downriggers in the backs of deep canyons in less than 50 feet of water. Stripers roam the shallows in the fall and winter, and will react to anything that looks like a shad.
These three methods will catch fish all the way to the spring. However, you must locate schools before any of the three will consistently work.
Spend your time locating shad and schools of stripers, then apply the method that fits the occasion.
Next week, I will teach you how to literally “see” stripers on your fish finder, and to predict when they will want to bite. Stay tuned!