Another new series only available on Disney+ that Utahns will likely enjoy is the docuseries "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" who investigates all kinds of topics -- from sneakers to denim.
Think of it as "How It's Made" meets "Somebody Feed Phil" -- or take your pick of the many other documentary TV series out there. How is this one different?
It's based on things Americans universally love.
There's nothing Utah loves more than Disney, except ice cream (despite us not shaking the Jell-O cliche).
In the second episode of the series, Goldblum takes a look at ice cream and it's likely one that will drive any Utahn to visit Rockwell Ice Cream or Brooker's Founding Flavors Flavors.