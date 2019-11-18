Another new series only available on Disney+ that Utahns will likely enjoy is the docuseries "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" who investigates all kinds of topics -- from sneakers to denim. 

Think of it as "How It's Made" meets "Somebody Feed Phil" -- or take your pick of the many other documentary TV series out there. How is this one different? 


The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12

It's based on things Americans universally love. 

There's nothing Utah loves more than Disney, except ice cream (despite us not shaking the Jell-O cliche). 

In the second episode of the series, Goldblum takes a look at ice cream and it's likely one that will drive any Utahn to visit Rockwell Ice Cream or Brooker's Founding Flavors Flavors.