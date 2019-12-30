Cayla Robinson, a member of The Tribe and a student at Utah Valley University, watches as a batch of balloons are hoisted above the UCCU Center before the UVNY 2019 event on Monday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Orem. Seven large nets were filled with balloons for the celebratory drop that evening.
For the fifth year in a row, UVNY is back at UVU. The event hosts more than 5,000 people as they welcome in the new year. Organizers say this year’s event will include more sound, more lighting and upgraded special effects.
When: Tuesday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: UCCU Center; 800 W. University Parkway, Orem