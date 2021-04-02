DENVER — Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has been named the recipient of the Riley Wallace Player of the Year Award, which is given annually to the top transfer in Division I college basketball.
Aimaq became the first NCAA Division I player since 1980 to average 15 or more rebounds per game in a single season this past year. He leads the nation in total rebounds (330), rebounds per game (15.0), and defensive rebounds per game (10.68). He also ranks second in the country in offensive rebounds per game (4.32) and eighth in double-doubles (14). Aimaq led the WAC this season in blocks at 1.7 a game.
The Vancouver, British Columbia native helped lead Utah Valley to its first WAC regular season title since 2014. He became just the second player in UVU history to earn WAC Player of the Year honors and was the first-ever Wolverine to be named the WAC’s Defensive Player of the Year. He was named First Team All-WAC and to the WAC All-Newcomer team. Aimaq was named to this season’s NABC District 6 First Team.
Aimaq was also named a finalist for both the Lou Henson Player of the Year award and the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was named to the Lou Henson All-America Team and the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team. Aimaq also earned NetScouts All-International Team honors.
Along with his 15.0 rebounds per game, Aimaq averaged 13.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 48.5% from the field.
The Riley Wallace Player of the Year Award is named after former Hawaii head coach Riley Wallace, who welcomed in numerous transfers during his coaching career at UH. Wallace, who guided Hawaii to nine postseason appearances, including a school-record streak of four straight appearances from 2001-2004, is the winningest coach in Hawaii history.
Tanuvasa named WAC Volleyball Player of the Year
DENVER—Utah Valley junior outside hitter Kazna Tanuvasa has been named the Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Year, becoming the first Wolverine to receive the prestigious award. She also was selected to the All-WAC First Team, league officials announced on Wednesday. The All-Conference honors are voted on by the WAC’s head coaches.
Seren Jardine was named Second Team All-WAC, while Kendra Nock was nominated to the WAC All-Freshman team.
“What a tremendous honor it is for Kazna to be recognized by the opposing coaches as player of the year,” said Utah Valley head volleyball coach Sam Atoa. “I am so happy and proud of her for her dedication and commitment especially during such difficult challenges this year. She is a remarkable person both inside and out. I am honored to be a part of her life and to see her mature and grow each year.”
Tanuvasa, who prepped at Pleasant Grove High School, ranks in the top five in the WAC in four categories, ranking third in points per set (3.9), fourth in kills (191), fourth in kills per set (3.54), and fifth in total points (209.5). She led the Wolverines in all four of those categories and led Utah Valley in hitting percentage among qualified players.
Tanuvasa has now been named an All-WAC performer in each of her three seasons in Orem. She is only the second player in UVU history to be nominated to an All-WAC team three times, joining Lauren Bakker (2013-15). She is now the only Wolverine to be name to the all-conference first team in multiple seasons.
Utah Valley’s All-WAC award winners will be in action this week in Lockhart Arena at the WAC Tournament. The Wolverines have a quarterfinal bye into Friday’s semifinal game against No. 2 Grand Canyon. Friday’s semifinal game will begin at 2:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Women’s soccer tops Chicago State
CHICAGO—London Miller and Cassidy McCormick each scored a goal to help lift Utah Valley to a 2-0 shutout road win over Chicago State on Thursday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in the Windy City.
Utah Valley improves to 9-4-3 overall and 8-2-2 in WAC play with the win. The Wolverines now have 26 total points, which is currently puts them at the top of the WAC standings.
“We got the result that we wanted but we are not pleased with the performance we put out there,” said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. “Unfortunately, we didn’t perform to our level and that’s the standard that we have. Hopefully, we will get our act together and play more like ourselves on Saturday.”
Miller got the Wolverines on the scoreboard in the fourth minute after Anna Pickering made a move past her defender on the right side of the field and then sent a cross into the box. Miller received Pickering’s cross right in front of the goal where she fired it into the net to give UVU the early 1-0 lead.
Grace Beeston sent a ball from the left side of the field into the box where Heather Stainbrook’s headed header that bounced off the Chicago State keeper. McCormick was in the right spot to put the ball into the net with her left foot for the score to give the Wolverines a 2-0 advantage in the 22nd minute.
Utah Valley matched a season high with 22 shots, including a season-best 12 on frame while limiting Chicago State to six shots with two on goal. McCormick led UVU with five shots, including a team-best three on goal. Miller had four shots, while Jenna Shepherd and Lily Haskins each had three.
Brooklyn Nielsen recorded two saves on the day to pick and led the UVU defense to the shutout win for the Wolverines in the box.
Utah Valley will continue play at Chicago State on Saturday with kickoff set for 12 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network.