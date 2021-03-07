The Utah Valley University men's basketball team claimed just the second WAC regular season title in school history this past weekend in Phoenix as the Wolverines split a two-game series with Grand Canyon to claim a share of the title.
Utah Valley's 59-55 win on Friday night clinched the Wolverines the title, marking the first time since 2014 (UVU's first year in the league) that the team has claimed a WAC Basketball Championship. UVU finished regular season play with an 11-10 overall record and a 9-4 mark in WAC play.
The Wolverines are the only team in the WAC this season to defeat every team in the league (Chicago State opted out of the season). UVU defeated California Baptist, Seattle U, Tarleton, Dixie State, New Mexico State, UT Rio Grande Valley, and Grand Canyon. No other team in the league achieved that feat.
The Wolverines were only one of two WAC teams in the league (CBU being the other) to defeat Grand Canyon on its home floor at GCU Arena. The Lopes only lost three games at home this season, falling to No. 23 Arizona State, California Baptist, and Utah Valley.
UVU is also the only team in the WAC this season to complete a two-game series sweep over California Baptist and UT Rio Grande Valley.
Utah Valley returned just two players who played on last year's team (Jamison Overton and Trey Woodbury) and welcomed in 16 newcomers (including walk-ons) to this year's squad. The Wolverines were picked to finish the season seventh in the preseason WAC Coaches' poll and sixth in the preseason WAC Media poll.
Utah Valley now travels to Las Vegas to compete for its first-ever WAC Tournament title. The Wolverines are the No. 2 seed and will take on the winner of the game between No. 3 New Mexico State and No. 6 UTRGV. UVU's semifinal matchup is set for Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and ESPN 960 AM radio.
Wolverine wrestling duo excel at Big 12 championships
UVU wrestlers Taylor LaMont and Demetrius Romero reached the finals of the 2021 Big 12 championships in Tulsa, Okla., on Sunday with Romero successfully defending his crown.
Romero faced Northern Colorado's Jackson Hemauer and took care of business, earning the solid 6-2 victory to bring home the title.
LaMont, a junior who went to Maple Mountain, started the finals by facing Northern Iowa's Brody Teske in the 125-point competition. He started strong, using a headlock to get a takedown and a near-fall to build a 4-0 lead.
Teske battled back and eventually led 6-5 in the third, only to have LaMont get a big takedown to go up 7-6. But with LaMont working for the pin, Teske was able to get a reversal and the riding time point to get the 9-7 victory.
In addition, Cameron Hunsaker and Danny Snediker both earned seventh-place finishes, while Ty Smith and Koy Wilkinson each finished eighth for Utah Valley University during Sunday morning's third session.
UVU women's soccer wins fourth straight
Nicole Ray scored the game winner and the Wolverine defense picked up their fifth shutout of the season in a 1-0 win at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday morning at the UTRGV Soccer Complex.
Utah Valley wins its fourth straight match and improves to 6-2-1 overall and 5-1-0 in WAC play. UTRGV falls to 4-3-2 overall and 1-3-1 in league play.
"I'm happy with another shutout and am proud of the way we managed the game," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "We knew coming in that it would be a tricky trip and we would have to perform well to earn six points. Our players were disciplined and played smart enough to get the results. Nicole (Ray) is a talented player that we know is going to produce a lot on the attack and this weekend, she was huge in scoring two goals and having an assist."
UVU scored its game winner in the 47th minute after Julianna Carter slid to punch the ball away from a pair of UTRGV defenders, keeping the ball alive near the box on the UVU offensive side of the pitch. Amber Tripp then gathered the ball and sent it forward to Sadie Brockbank, who then made a move around a defender in the box and fired a shot off the near post. Ray was then in the right position to rebound the ball and fire it into the back of the net for the score to give UVU what would eventually be the game winner.
Wolverine baseball falls to Cal Poly
Cal Poly scored four first-inning runs and Travis Weston pitched a complete-game two-hitter en route to leading the Mustangs to a 5-1 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo.
With the win, the Big West Mustangs clinch the weekend non-conference series and improve to 5-4 on the season. UVU falls to 2-4 with the loss. The two teams will close the series on Sunday afternoon.
UVU men's soccer loses to UTRGV
UT Rio Grande Valley scored three first-half goals to spoil Utah Valley University's home opener, 3-1, on Friday afternoon on Clyde Field. The loss marks just the first time the Wolverines have lost a home opener, now in their seventh season sponsoring men's soccer.
UVU got a goal in the 85th minute on Caleb Wight's header off of a James Peña corner kick, with Wight sneaking the ball into the side netting at the far post. However, the goal was too late and the hole too big for the Wolverines (1-1-0) to climb out of.