Utah Valley University head wrestling coach Greg Williams has announced that California Baptist 197-pounder Evan Bockman will transfer to UVU and wrestle for the Wolverines.
Bockman, who will have three years of collegiate eligibility remaining, went 4-3 on the mat for the Lancers in 2020-21. He picked up a pair of bonus-point victories on the season with a fall over Vanguard's Ryan Ortiz and a 12-4 major decision over Fresno State's Nick Villarreal. He also picked up wins by decision over Cal Poly's Trevor Tinker (9-5) and UVU's Jacob Armstrong (5-2).
"Evan is a great addition to our program. He comes to us after already spending time and being very competitive at the Division I level," Williams said. "He has a great work ethic that will take his talent to the highest level over these next three years. We are excited to have him join our Wolverine family.
Bockman is originally from Anchorage, Alaska, where he was a three-time state champion grappler at Grace Christian School. He also earned Fargo Greco All-American honors in 2018 and too was a national finalist at Folkstyle Nationals that same year. Bockman went a perfect 43-0 during his senior campaign at Grace Christian and was a team captain for his high school squad that season.
After redshirting his first season of action at California Baptist in 2018-19, he then didn't compete during his redshirt freshman year in 2019-20. Bockman then recorded the 4-3 record during his first season of competition at CBU-the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.
Bockman will come to campus next month and begin wrestling for the Wolverines in 2021-22.