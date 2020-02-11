Thanksgiving Point will host its annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance. The special evening will include live music, a three-course dinner and dancing. Music will be provided by the Gold Standard, a “remixed jazz” group that combines jazz and pop vocals with instruments.
The dance will run for two nights — Friday and Saturday — from 7-10 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner from 7-10 p.m. and dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn (2975 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi).
Tickets are $60 per person in advance and $68 per person day of.