If you are looking for somewhere for the whole family to celebrate, head to Evermore Park. The park will be hosting a special evening with special quests, games, speed dating, a poem contest, romantic carriage rides and a specialty Valentine’s Day menu.
The event will be fun for couples as well as family and friends.
It runs from 5-10 p.m. at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). Adult tickets are $27 per person online and $32 at the gate. Child tickets (ages 6-14) are $18 online and $23 at the gate.