If a fun dinner is on your lineup, check out Tucanos Brazilian Grill (545 E. University Parkway, Orem) for its annual Valentine’s Day Special. The dinner includes special menu items including Rosemary Herb Salmon, Roasted Ribeye, Grilled Shrimp and a special Valentine’s chocolate treat. Each couple will also get a complimentary rose after dinner.
The dinner is $31.95 for adults, $12.95 for children 7-12 and free for those 6 years old and under.
The dinner will be offered all day Friday and Saturday, with the option of choosing the Valentine special on Thursday. Reservations are requested as seating is limited.