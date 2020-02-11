For a sweet touch on your Valentine’s Day, head to The Shops at Riverwoods for a Crepe Cake Workshop by The Mighty Baker.
The workshop will start with a demonstration on how to make the perfect crepe. Participants will also be able to assemble, decorate and take home a 6-inch Valentine’s Day crepe cake.
Children must be at least 8 years old and it is recommended that anyone under the age of 12 be accompanied by a parent or adult.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cake Creation Studio by The Mighty Baker (4801 N. University Ave., Provo). Registration is $90.