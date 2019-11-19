What started as a food blogger selling chicken pot pies out of her home in Highland is now the highly popular Crust Club company. Selling crust-focused dinner and dessert pies, among other items, the wife and husband marks three years of having a storefront location this November.
“We were like, there’s a need there for a really good, homemade product (that’s) really easy,” Valerie Kukahiko said. “We’re all about convenience ... everybody wants something easy but really good. We just saw there was a need for it and so we thought, let’s figure this out and get it out to the masses.”