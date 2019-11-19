Valerie and Tyler Kukahiko

Crust Club President and founder Valerie Kukahiko poses with her husband Tyler, who serves as the CEO for the company. Crust Club will celebrate the three year anniversary of its storefront location in November 2019.

What started as a food blogger selling chicken pot pies out of her home in Highland is now the highly popular Crust Club company. Selling crust-focused dinner and dessert pies, among other items, the wife and husband marks three years of having a storefront location this November. 

“We were like, there’s a need there for a really good, homemade product (that’s) really easy,” Valerie Kukahiko said. “We’re all about convenience ... everybody wants something easy but really good. We just saw there was a need for it and so we thought, let’s figure this out and get it out to the masses.”

