Vampire Penguin
A shaved snow from Vampire Penguin of American Fork.

What to get: PMS (Peach, Mango Strawberry)

Why: If you’ve ever wished snowflakes were just a bit more flavorful, you simply must try the shaved snow desserts at the Vampire Penguin in American Fork.

Where: 356 N. 750 West Suite D-7, American Fork

