What to get: PMS (Peach, Mango Strawberry)
Why: If you’ve ever wished snowflakes were just a bit more flavorful, you simply must try the shaved snow desserts at the Vampire Penguin in American Fork.
Where: 356 N. 750 West Suite D-7, American Fork
What to get: PMS (Peach, Mango Strawberry)
Why: If you’ve ever wished snowflakes were just a bit more flavorful, you simply must try the shaved snow desserts at the Vampire Penguin in American Fork.
Where: 356 N. 750 West Suite D-7, American Fork
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.