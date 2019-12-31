This concert marked the first Van Halen appearance in the Beehive State with original frontman David Lee Roth since 1984 — and I guess there’s a pretty good chance it also will be the last. The latest rumblings from Roth are that Van Halen as we know it is finished, and he alone will be carrying the banner forward from here. To back that up, Roth has not only announced a solo Vegas residency early this year, but also will be hitting the road as the opening act for Kiss’ “End of the Road” tour. The USANA Amphitheatre show came early in the band’s 2015 tour and the group was firing on all cylinders. Anytime Eddie Van Halen straps on a guitar, it is worth being there, to be sure, but hearing the hits and deep album tracks from the original Van Halen six-pack of albums blast through the Utah evening air provided a show not to be missed. It was so good in fact, I traveled to Colorado two days later to catch the band at Red Rocks in a concert that allowed me to check “See your favorite band in one of the world’s greatest venues” off my bucket list.