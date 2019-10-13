What to get: The Suproome
Why: The Suproome is the perfect combination of coconut, graham, chocolate chips and a bunch of other yummy things.
Location: 1661 N. State St, Orem
What to get: The Suproome
Why: The Suproome is the perfect combination of coconut, graham, chocolate chips and a bunch of other yummy things.
Location: 1661 N. State St, Orem
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.