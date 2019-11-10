If you are looking for a celebration or program where you can remember and honor veterans, there are several happening Monday in Utah County.
Provo’s Veterans Day Celebration - Part of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, the annual Veterans Day Celebration will be held at Timpview High School (3570 Timpview Drive, Provo) at 10 a.m. Monday. Timpview students will present a tribute of music, speeches, performances and tributes. Costa Vida will be catering the event and providing a luncheon for veterans and their families.
American Fork Veterans Day Program - American Fork city will host its annual Veterans Day Program to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and honor those who fought. The program, held at the Alpine Tabernacle (110 E. Main St., American Fork) at 11 a.m. Monday, will include special guest speakers and musical numbers.
Orem Veterans Day Celebration - The annual Orem Veterans Day Program will include musical numbers by the Orem Community Band and singer Mallory Kate. There will also be the traditional flag exchange ceremony from the Orem American Legion Post 72. The featured speaker will be author, veteran and world record holder Dan Schilling. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the Orem City Cemetery (1520 N. 800 East, Orem).
Bennion Veterans Home program - The Bennion Veterans Home in Payson will host its annual Veterans Day program from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. There will be special remarks from Robert D. Pagnani, who served as an Army Combat Medic from 1973 to 1977.
Highland Veterans Day Ceremony - The Highland Veterans Day Ceremony will honor dedicated veterans and unveil a new addition to the statue at the Highland Cemetery. The event is a partnership between an Eagle Scout candidate and the city. The event will take place at the Highland City Cemetery (6200 W. 110000 North, Highland) from 11 a.m. to noon Monday.
UVU Veterans Day Breakfast - UVU will host a breakfast for all veterans at the university — students, staff and faculty — from 8-10 a.m. at Centre Stage on the university’s campus.