Whether you're in the mood for soup, salad, a sandwich or even pizza, Village Baker has it all with quality products and excellent service.
Location: 1865 W. Pleasant Grove Blvd., Pleasant Grove
Yelp review: "Love, love love this food! Their sandwiches are made on fantastic fresh baked bread. Sandwiches are all about the bread!
Their sandwiches are so good and so big that I can go in and split it with a friend and be totally full. I love everything I've ever eaten there. They have great bakery goods to buy for the next morning for breakfast or snacks or desserts .... it's really a fantastic bakery on top of a great café.
Be sure to take a big cookie home to someone you love!!!" - Amy B