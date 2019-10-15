Thanksgiving Point doesn’t host the only museums in Utah County. You can spend your days off getting a good fix of culture and fun by checking out some of the other local museums, including the Hutchings Museum of Natural and Cultural History in Lehi, the Brigham Young University Museum of Art and Museum of Paleontology in Provo, the Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum in Provo, the Springville Museum of Art or the Peteetneet Museum and Cultural Arts Center in Payson – just a few of the many great places to visit locally.