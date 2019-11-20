Vizzini's tagline is: "You've escaped a room ... can you escape a house?" The house boasts 90-minute games, instead of the 60-minute norm, and all games are private, as opposed to other establishments that schedule strangers together in some instances unless the customers purchase private rooms for a higher cost.
The two game options at Vizzini's are Mr. Boddy's Game Room and Pirate Hunter: The Key to Queen Anne's Treasure. The first sets players into the shoes of a news reporter trapped inside a maze of "diabolical clues and puzzles." The second centers on the abode of a modern day pirate hunter and race to locate a legendary key.
Address: 229 W. Main St., American Fork
Cost: $20-$25
Website: http://houseofescapes.com