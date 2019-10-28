030315-fea-ticket-wallabys-04.JPG
Buy Now

Wallabys Smokehouse's tri-tip steak and shrimp on the barby with loaded smashers photographed in Orem on Tuesday, March 3, 2015. GRANT HINDSLEY, Daily Herald

If you love BBQ but want something a little more genuine, check out Wallaby’s Smokehouse. Their claim to fame is their Australian authenticity, serving ribs, shrimp and steak “off the barbie.”

Or, if you’re looking for a change of pace, check out Which Wich, where you write your order down on a brown paper bag before turning it over to the ‘wich makers.

Read the restaurant's review here.

Wallaby’s Smokehouse location: 69 S. State St.

Which Wich location: 1077 S. 750 East

Read the restaurant's review here.

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!