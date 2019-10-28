If you love BBQ but want something a little more genuine, check out Wallaby’s Smokehouse. Their claim to fame is their Australian authenticity, serving ribs, shrimp and steak “off the barbie.”
Or, if you’re looking for a change of pace, check out Which Wich, where you write your order down on a brown paper bag before turning it over to the ‘wich makers.
Read the restaurant's review here.
Wallaby’s Smokehouse location: 69 S. State St.
Which Wich location: 1077 S. 750 East
