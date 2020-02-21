You can’t talk about waffles in Utah County without Waffle Love. The fan-favorite serves up unique and colorful waffles topped with everything from strawberries to brown sugar and cinnamon.
Location: 80 NW State St., American Fork
Yelp review: "What is not to love about waffles... crunchy, sweet, homemade. Why not enjoy them savory? This restaurant offers chicken and waffles, strawberry or Nutella or the crowd favorite sweet Biscoff with whipped creme. My favorite is the chicken tartine: a crunchy golden waffle is topped with lightly seasoned chicken, sliced avocado and tomatoes, a sunny side up egg, and drizzled with a savory sauce. It's filling for lunch or dinner."