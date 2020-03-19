Starting this week, Walmart stores nationwide will set aside one hour every Tuesday before the stores open for customers aged 60 years of age and older.
Seniors-only hours: 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays
Regular hours (as of March 19): 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily
Locations: 585 N. State St., Lindon; 949 W. Grassland Drive, American Fork; 4689 W Cedar Hills Drive, Cedar Hills; 1052 Turf Farm Road, Payson; 1355 Sandhill Road, Orem; 660 S. 1750 West, Springville; 2255 N. University Parkway, Provo; 136 UT-73, Saratoga Springs; 1707 W. State St., Pleasant Grove